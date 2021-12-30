ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Here goes another attempt

By justmatt912 Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 7 days ago

My name is Matt. I'm starting this for the... I can't even remember how many times. I’m hoping that starting today, not 1/1 will take the “resolution” pressure off. I plan to follow CICO. I know the date that I get started is not what brings...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Walking for This Many Minutes Each Day Boosts Weight Loss

The new year is almost here, and if you’re like us, you’re ready to kiss 2021 goodbye and start 2022 off right. If one of your goals is to get healthier and feel better, one of the best ways to do that is to move your body more. And it’s not as hard as you might think: Research shows that simply walking for a half hour each day can help you meet your weight loss goals!
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Support system

Hey my name is Jennifer and I currently not liking with how much weight I have gained over the last year. I have a closet full of clothes but the problem is I only wear about 10 different shirts because of the way they look on me. I’m addicted to...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unhealthy Food#Weight Gain#Healthy Food#Fitness
myfitnesspal.com

Let's Try This Again.....My Story

I, as a lot of people, are making it a goal this year to focus more on my own health and wellbeing, both physically and mentally. I am not new to MFP as I have attempted to utilize in the past with minimal success. Minimal because I just have trouble and don't like tracking my nutrition. I find it cumbersome but I know it needs to be done so I can see where I am at and make the adjustments necessary to be successful in this life long journey.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Not giving up

Here we are New Year's Eve and we are now subjected to weight loss and exercise commercials. Time to turn it off and go do something. So, here I am again, but with realistic goals. Since I didn't get my prayers answered to lose 100 pounds overnight, then this year I'm going to try for 1 pound a week and some daily walking. Sounds pretty simple, but then I've had a lot of years of not succeeding. I've never asked for motivation/support from strangers, but we all have a common goal. I will try to check in everyday. Maybe we can help each other. HAPPY NEW YEAR!
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Trying to get started once again........

Scotland based MFP user here! Done this twice before, but I've lost my way with MFP for a while, mainly because I've just had a new baby back in the summer, our family has gone from 4 to 5 and because of this, I'm finding it more and more difficult to go the gym.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

New Joinee

Looking forward to this. Have been trying to be in calorie deficit since a long time but couldnt find the proper tracker or guidance. Lets see if this works out. Any Tips for a beginner like me ?. Weight loss happens in THE KITCHEN, fitness happens in the gym. small,...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
myfitnesspal.com

Losing weight without attending Slimming clubs - An observation

I've finally reached the conclusion Slimming Clubs are not for me. I'm bored of Smart Points, Syns, classes and plans changing at whim. Feels liberating, I dread to think how much I've spent on WW and Slimming World over the years. NOW...I'm surprised how strange the concept of all foods...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

It’s been a long journey getting obese

Folks who have been obese, how have you done with this app? How do you use it well?. I've lost over 200 pounds since 2014. Its not hard, just requires dedication and consistency (which can be hard) Cliffs Notes of Weight Loss:. Weight loss happens in THE KITCHEN, fitness happens...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Please help me lose this weight

Hey guys, long story short I'm a female teen, 5'7 and my weight has been constantly fluctuating for this past year due to starving and binging. I'm 17 and a junior in high school, my dieting started when I turned 15 and I'd eat 800 calories for five days and then binge like 5000 calories on the weekend just erasing all my weight loss progress. I used to be a top student at my school and now i've dropped from being ranked #10 to like #40, completely ruining my chances for a top school. My parents are incredibly disappointed because they expected me to be a straight a student but this food problem is the only thing I've been focusing on mentally, they took me to the doctor's who said I lost too much weight in too short of a time but my mom just told me to eat normally and stop starving and binging. She said everything would be solved if I just ate her food and didn't track calories, the problem is she uses too much oil in her food and it gives me anxiety. Ever since covid hit and online school started I began to research weight loss in hopes to control something in my life, I was previously 150 lbs freshman year of high school and I got down to 134 lbs. (My ultimate goal weight is 120 lbs which is almost underweight but its like my vanity weight). However, it seems like whenever I reach the lower 130s in terms of weight I experience insatiable hunger and binge 5000 calories negating all my progress in which I was eating 1200-1500 calories with exercise. I see so many successful people here and I just want to cry because I am so incredibly frustrated. I actually reached my lowest weight of 127 pounds last month when I was eating nothing but packages of shirataki noodles for two weeks, but of course I stupidly ended up binging thousands and thousands of calories during Thanksgiving's. A month later, and I'm up to my highest weight of 141 lbs, I feel disgusting, like a pig, I already ate half a jar of peanut butter and it's not even 9 am today. The worst part is that now when I diet my body seems to rebel extra hard and I feel dizzy, cold, and weak even if I eat 1400 calories for ONE DAY. When I was in middle school I was literally the same height as now (5'7) and weighed 120 lbs effortlessly, I just want to get back to that state. I know everyone here is counting calories and I do to but it just makes me focus on food all the time if I'm going to be weighing and tracking it all the time, I don't know what else to do. The only option left is that my friend has Adderall and even though I don't have adhd I'm seriously considering asking her for it because i heard it suppresses your appetite and all I want is to get back down to 120 lbs. When I was 127 lbs, I felt incredibly confident and could wear nice clothes but now i just slounge around all day in my PJ's. I had everything last month when I was 127 lbs and actually planend on getting down to 120 but of course I had to ruin it all and binge back to 140 lbs. Wtf?!
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Huel and BeachBody Insanity

I need to get fit in 6 weeks, and I've been a slob for the last few months 😆 so I've started the BeachBody program for the cardio, and use their meal plan and calorie count suggestion as a guideline. They suggest 5 meals a day to supercharge the metabolism. So I've bulk- cooked a vegetable and meat soup which I have once a day, and I have Huel shakes for the rest of the allowance.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Calorie Adjustments

I've been tracking for about 1.5 yrs and I've lost 30 of 100 lbs so far. I started at 1430 cal with exercise and I was losing consistently until January 2020. My weight plateaued for 2 months but after increasing my calories to 1530 and continued exercising 4-5 days a week, the weight started coming off again, slowly but surely. I plateaued again in July but major upset is my weight aggressively snapping back at me since. The only change was stress, life and all, and I stopped exercising as much. Before anyone asks about logging and doing so accurately, it's not the case for me because I continued tracking and Christmas was the first cheat day I've had in almost 2 yrs.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

8 Mental Tricks for Getting “Back on Track”

Getting back to eating healthy — whatever that means to you — can be tricky after time off. But whether you took a break from certain habits over the holiday season or you’re simply looking to refresh your nutrition habits moving into a new year, getting your head in the game is key. After all, getting “back on the wagon” can feel like a big mental challenge. Luckily, there are ways to adjust your mindset that can make it easier to wrap your head around making some positive changes. Here, dietitians share their top tips.
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

Best way to measure weight loss?

I don’t have a scale, I got rid of it when we moved but I’m hesitant to buy another one as sometimes, I would get very discouraged by the number I saw. Is it better to use body measurements, a scale, both? What have you all found works the best for a true idea of progress, as well as what works the best to help not get discouraged?
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Back on it

Used MFP last year with good results, stopped using the app and being so rigid with what i was putting into my mouth around summer last year and slowly started to gain weight again. Ready to get back on it, drop the weight again, get my fitness back and most importantly....hopefully look like a spartan warrior lay on the beaches of tenerife at the end of march lol 🤷
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

New Fit Friends

Hi everyone. I'm a MFP OG, been on here for around a decade now with all different levels of success and regressions. As time goes on, your support group comes and goes. I haven't added many new friends to my list in almost 3 years so I think its time for some fresh faces. I find the accountability of friends on this app to be very motivating.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Fit by 40

I'm new to MFP and excited to get started. I'm 37 and 22 stone. I want to get healthy, I want to change. It's so important for my health and in recent years I feel like I've been "pushing my luck". I want a long life to enjoy spending time with loved ones, so let's do this!!
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy