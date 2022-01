The Golden Knights were without Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, Nicolas Hague, Brett Howden, and Robin Lehner for the final contest of the year, but they closed out 2021 on a high note with a 3-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. It was an interesting game that was mostly one-sided with four goals, three fights, and 62 PIMs, but it ended with two points and a W for the Golden Knights.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO