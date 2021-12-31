The Best TV Shows Of 2021

January of 2022 will mark 15 years since Netflix launched its streaming service. Back then, the world wasn’t ready for what streaming television meant; there are still tens of millions of Americans who don’t have access to broadband internet, but somehow everyone knows what Netflix & Chill means, who their favorite Stranger Things characters are, and is apparently watching Squid Game. The TV show that was pegged to become the biggest Netflix show ever has reportedly hit 142 million households since its worldwide release on Sept. 17, breaking records and making bank while becoming a massive viral sensation. This news isn’t surprising, but the fact that this Squid Game whirlwind has only been going on for a month is astonishing, especially given its competition.
