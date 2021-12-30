Woman gets positive COVID test mid-flight, quarantines for hours in lavatory

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winter weather has left thousands of families stranded as flights across the country are canceled in the middle of holiday travel. On Sunday alone, O’Hare International Airport saw 567 flgihts canceled. Another 70 were canceled from Midway. About 2,000 flights into and out of Chicago were canceled over the weekend. As of 5:30 p.m., O’Hare had seen 570 canceled flights on Sunday alone. Another 72 flights were canceled at Midway. Delays were averaging 17 minutes at O’Hare and 23 minutes at Midway. “I’m in Chicago. The last time I saw Lisa and the kids was back Dec. 28,” said Vito Mazza. His...

