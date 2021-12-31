Brad Marchand Reveals His ‘Perfect’ New Year’s Resolution

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins’ Twitter account shared a video this week of players being asked to share their New Year’s resolutions. Most of them didn’t have much to say. Unsurprisingly, it was a smirking Brad Marchand who delivered the most memorable line.

Marchand wasn’t the only player to give a real answer. Captain Patrice Bergeron said he could probably spend less time staring at his phone. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman and head coach Bruce Cassidy both said they’d like to lose a couple of pounds. Taylor Hall wants to stop biting his nails. Nick Foligno wants to score 20 goals.

But Marchand took a moment to stare into the camera and think long and hard while chomping on gum with a wide grin on his face. After the proper amount of reflection, Marchand answered the question.

“I don’t have one,” he said. “I’m perfect.”

Some of his opponents over the years likely don’t share that opinion. But that’s just a part of what makes Marchand … Marchand.