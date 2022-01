Islamabad [Pakistan], January 1(ANI): After Pakistan's Finance division issued a notification announcing a hike in petrol and HSD (High-speed diesel) by Rs 4 per litre, the reactions from Opposition parties are rife. Pakistan People Party(PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took a jibe at PTI, the Pakistani ruling party, and said that this is a new year gift by Imran khan to the people of Pakistan. He also said that the only way to end inflation is to oust PTI's government, reported Geo News.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO