Rodrigo Vilca quits Doncaster loan for fresh Newcastle shot

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRodrigo Vilca has cut short his loan with Doncaster Rovers to return to parent club Newcastle United. The 22-year-old Peruvian playmaker has returned at his own request after a half-season loan at Doncaster...

www.tribalfootball.com

The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe to keep White and Anderson waiting on loan call

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is reluctant to make any loan decisions early into the January market. ChronicleLive says that could be good news for midfield pair Joe White and Elliot Anderson who are in strong contention to take part in the FA Cup third round clash at home to Cambridge United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Matty Longstaff returns to Newcastle as Aberdeen loan ends

Midfielder Matty Longstaff has returned to Newcastle following the end of his loan deal at Aberdeen. The 21-year-old headed to Pittodrie in August but made only five appearances for the Dons, the last of which came in the cinch Premiership match at Dundee United on November 20.
SOCCER
The Independent

Southampton frustrated by Premier League’s decision to postpone Newcastle game

Southampton have sought clarity from the Premier League over its decision to postpone Sunday’s match against Newcastle, the PA news agency understands.The game at St Mary’s has been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries among the Magpies squad.Saints are understood to be frustrated by Newcastle’s inability to field a team, having been forced to use fringe and youth-team players in matches themselves over the last year.The club were particularly low on senior numbers when they were thrashed 9-0 at Manchester United in February.The Premier League said on Friday that its board had accepted Newcastle did not have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle approach Benfica for Darwin Nunez

Newcastle have sounded out Benfica for Darwin Nunez. i News reports Newcastle are one of the clubs interested in signing Nunez in the winter transfer window. Nunez is believed to have a £100m release clause but could be picked up for less. The Magpies have been quoted in excess...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City facing best Arsenal team since I came to England – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will be facing the best Arsenal team since he arrived in England six years ago when they head to north London on New Year’s Day.City moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night.But Arsenal have sneaked quietly into the top four on the back of four-straight victories under Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta Guardiola also feels the Gunners will be missing their “most important player” in Arteta, who will be absent from the touchline due to Covid-19.“Maybe right now we are going to face one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. Scott McTominay put United in front early and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their lead before Cristiano Ronaldo finished impudently to put Ralf Rangnick's men 3-0 up. Veteran winger Aaron Lennon punctured the party atmosphere at Old Trafford towards the end of the first half, giving Sean Dyche's depleted team hope, but United largely bossed a flat second period. The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard reveals transfer talks

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says they won't buy for the sake of it. Villa have spent close to £330million since returning to the Premier League in 2019 and Gerrard, appointed in November, is eager to make his mark on the squad. “The important thing is we'll only make...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira could return to the touchline for Palace’s clash with West Ham

Crystal Palace assistant Osian Roberts has raised the prospect of manager Patrick Vieira returning to the touchline for Saturday’s clash with West Ham.Vieira has missed the club’s last two matches after it was revealed on Boxing Day he had tested positive for Covid-19.While the Eagles only confirmed the news five days ago, Roberts hinted on Friday that the 45-year-old could finish his period of isolation in time to be at Selhurst Park for the New Year’s Day fixture.“Patrick is very well,” the Welshman said. “He has recovered well this week so crossed fingers we will wait and see what happens, but hopefully he will be with us very,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay provides the spark as Manchester United ease past Burnley

After something of a glum Christmas, characterised by Covid outbreaks and that dismal showing at St James’ Park, Ralf Rangnick can at least celebrate the new year with three points and a good win. Three goals in the opening 35 minutes sent Manchester United on their way to the biggest and best win of Rangnick’s interim spell so far, as relegation-threatened Burnley were swatted aside at Old Trafford.An early breakthrough by the excellent Scott McTominay was followed by a Ben Mee own goal and customary Cristiano Ronaldo strike before the interval. Aaron Lennon pulled one back in reply but it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City player ratings: Bukayo Saka shines despite late Gunners defeat

Arsenal suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in an entertaining New Year’s Day clash in the Premier League.The Gunners made a fast start as they looked to build on their good recent form, though it was City who almost opened the scoring as Ruben Dias nodded a cross just wide.When the breakthrough came it was at the other end, a low finish from Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Martinelli almost curled in a second before the interval.After the break it was a rapid turnaround though: Granit Xhaka fouled Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez netted the resulting penalty, before Gabriel...
PREMIER LEAGUE

