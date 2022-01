Homeowners who are considering taking advantage of solar energy to do their part for the environment, give back to the community, and save on their electrical bill should definitely consider solar shingles, but they should also manage their expectations. In theory, replacing your existing roofing with an array of tiny solar generators seems like a no-brainer, but it's important to remember that photovoltaic (PV) shingles represent a technology that's still very much in the developmental phase. After all, they have only been available in any form since 2005.

