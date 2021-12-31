ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron putting more kids in hospitals

KCEN TV NBC 6
 3 days ago

Even though more kids are being hospitalized...

www.kcentv.com

New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid
KVUE

Doctors seeing more kids being hospitalized with COVID-19 in Central Texas

TEXAS, USA — As the omicron variant spreads, it is infecting people old and young in Central Texas. "We've also seen kids with COVID that are being hospitalized, certainly in our hospital," said Dominic Lucia, pediatric emergency physician and chief medical officer of McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple. "That percentage has crept up rapidly in the last 10 days to two weeks."
TEXAS STATE
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente's Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won't convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
Society
Coronavirus
Morning Sun

Hospital nurses weary with COVID-19 overload

As nurse manager in the medical intensive care unit at Henry Ford Hospital, Erin Dicks has watched the COVID-19 pandemic play out over nearly two years. With the holidays and the current COVID-19 surge in Michigan, it's been an especially tough time for healthcare workers. "I think it does...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Parents Knew Their Kid Had COVID, Sent Him to Elementary School Anyway

A pair of parents in Northern California sent their child to elementary school in mid-November knowing full well the kid had COVID-19. The child remained in school for more than a week after testing positive, and they never notified the school, county public health officer Dr. Matt Willis told The Associated Press. Their other child was also in school after being exposed at home and later tested positive. Six other students at Neil Cummins Elementary School, north of San Francisco, tested positive after the school discovered the deceit, and 75 in all were exposed. The Marin County Public Health Department said in a statement, "Thankfully, this is the only known occurrence of a household knowingly sending a COVID-19 positive student to school."
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we've had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
iheart.com

Eight Kids Test Positive For COVID After Parents Sent Sick Child To School

An elementary school in California is dealing with a COVID outbreak that sickened eight students. School officials said that outbreak was caused by one student whose parents knowingly sent them to school for seven days even though they tested positive for the virus. Officials at Neil Cummins Elementary School notified...
KIDS
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Hospitals reaching capacity

People are going back to the show. How the program will be funded. The message to people amid COVID infections. Why doctors are recommending the treatment. Using ARPA funds to replace private lines.
HEALTH SERVICES
PennLive.com

COVID-19 omicron variant less likely to put people in the hospital, studies show

Two new British studies provide some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta version. Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity need to be weighed against the fact omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more able to evade vaccines. Sheer numbers of infections could still overwhelm hospitals.
PUBLIC HEALTH

