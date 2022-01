Southampton-Newcastle postponed due to coronavirus cases

LONDON (AP) — A continuing coronavirus outbreak at Newcastle has led to Sunday’s game at Southampton being postponed, the Premier League said Friday.

Newcastle’s previous game against Everton scheduled for Thursday had also been called off.

The Premier League said a combination of COVID-19 cases and injuries meant 19th-place Newcastle does not have the required 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available to face Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium.

The league said in a statement that it “was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans.”

It brings the total to 18 Premier League games postponed in the past three weeks, including last-place Norwich’s trip to Leicester on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said Friday that three of his players have tested positive ahead of Sunday’s game at title rival Chelsea.

He did not name the trio and remains hopeful the game in London will go ahead.

“We have three new COVID cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it’s not so cool in the moment,” Klopp said at a news conference. “I’m not able to say who it is but it’ll be pretty clear on the team sheet.”

FRANCE

The French league postponed the game between Angers and Saint-Etienne on Jan. 9 because of a high number of coronavirus cases in the Angers squad.

Angers asked for the postponement on Thursday, saying there were 19 confirmed cases among its squad of 30 players and that more than 10 are not authorized to play again until Jan. 10. Angers added that a further five staff members have the virus.

Angers had five players out with COVID-19 when it lost 4-1 at Montpellier on Dec. 22 before the winter break.

