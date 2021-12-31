ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Something has to give in Orange Bowl. 'It's going to determine' the winner.

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
 2 days ago

Something has to give. Something will. The Orange Bowl likely lies in the balance. Either Michigan will continue to run the ball, or Georgia will continue to stop it.

It’s the best offensive line in the country versus the best front seven, the unstoppable force versus the immovable object. It’s football at it’s purest. It’s a recurring collision of muscle and speed. It’s will versus will.

Either the nation’s hungriest rushing attack will knife through the nation’s heartiest defense, or the Bulldogs will swallow the Wolverines.

“We’re well aware that their front, especially in the box, is very talented," Michigan QB Cade McNamara said this week. “But the heart and soul of our offense is our O-line. I think if anyone in the country is going to block them, it’s going to be our dudes. So I think we size up well to them.

“Obviously it will be a good challenge, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Michigan has made it this far by gouging teams on the ground. Among Power 5 teams, it ranks first in the country in rushing touchdowns and second in rushing yards per game. It averages 5.3 yards per carry. Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, as lethal as any backfield duo in the country, have combined for 2,220-plus yards and 31 touchdowns.

Georgia has made it this far giving no ground at all. Among Power 5 teams, it ranks first in the country in rushing touchdowns allowed and second in rushing yards allowed per game. It surrenders just 2.6 yards per carry. Nakobe Dean is the best linebacker in the country and a projected first-round pick. So are defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Travon Walker.

It's hard to say what's more impressive: that Michigan has scored 39 rushing touchdowns, or that Georgia has allowed three. (What's most impressive, if we're being honest, is that Georgia has allowed fewer than 10 points per game.)

“We know they got a good front seven, but we got a good O-line,” said Haskins. “It’s going to be a fun, physical game, and I like those type of games. It’s going to determine who wants the game the most. We’re gonna see on Friday.”

And then we’ll see who’s standing. The answer could only determine the national champion.

