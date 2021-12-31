ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European stocks slip in half-day of trade, while Hunter Douglas jumps on buyout deal

By Steve Goldstein
 2 days ago
The tower of the European Central Bank (ECB) main building is pictured by night showing the illuminated euro currency symbol in Frankfurt/Main, western Germany, on December 30, 2021, during a preview of the illumination for the anniversary of the euro cash. daniel roland/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

European stocks fizzled on the final day of a successful year, while Hunter Douglas shares surged on a buyout.

The Stoxx Europe 600

SXXP,

-0.19%

slipped 0.1% in a half-day of trade for markets in London, Paris and Amsterdam. Several other European exchanges, including Germany, Italy and Spain, were closed.

The Stoxx Europe 600 ended the year with a 22% gain, underpeforming what’s been a 27% advance for the S&P 500

SPX,

+0.07%

through Thursday.

Austria’s ATX

ATXEUR,

-0.51%

took home the crown of best performing Western European market with a 39% advance. Spain’s IBEX 35

IBEX,

+0.46%

brought up the rear with an 8% gain.

Hunter Douglas

HDG,

+69.82%

was Friday’s most notable mover, surging 70% on a deal for 3G Capital to buy 75% of the home furnishing company at a valuation of $7.1 billion. The Sonnenberg family will keep a 25% stake.

European shares end the year 22 per cent higher

On Friday, a basket of major European stock indices had wrapped up the session lower, though they had rounded off an eventful 2021 on an upbeat tone, gaining as much as 22 per cent in the year, as a sharp upward spiral in the bloc’s economic activity had helped a swathe of European stock indices eke out lofty gains.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 1.27% to $1,056.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $186.71 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
