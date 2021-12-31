European stocks slip in half-day of trade, while Hunter Douglas jumps on buyout deal

The tower of the European Central Bank (ECB) main building is pictured by night showing the illuminated euro currency symbol in Frankfurt/Main, western Germany, on December 30, 2021, during a preview of the illumination for the anniversary of the euro cash. daniel roland/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

European stocks fizzled on the final day of a successful year, while Hunter Douglas shares surged on a buyout.

The Stoxx Europe 600

SXXP,

-0.19%

slipped 0.1% in a half-day of trade for markets in London, Paris and Amsterdam. Several other European exchanges, including Germany, Italy and Spain, were closed.

The Stoxx Europe 600 ended the year with a 22% gain, underpeforming what’s been a 27% advance for the S&P 500

SPX,

+0.07%

through Thursday.

Austria’s ATX

ATXEUR,

-0.51%

took home the crown of best performing Western European market with a 39% advance. Spain’s IBEX 35

IBEX,

+0.46%

brought up the rear with an 8% gain.

Hunter Douglas

HDG,

+69.82%

was Friday’s most notable mover, surging 70% on a deal for 3G Capital to buy 75% of the home furnishing company at a valuation of $7.1 billion. The Sonnenberg family will keep a 25% stake.