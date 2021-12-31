8 signs you may have social anxiety

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

It’s normal to feel nervous in some social situations. For example, going on a date or giving a presentation may cause that feeling of butterflies in your stomach.

But in social anxiety disorder, also called social phobia, everyday interactions cause significant anxiety, self-consciousness and embarrassment because you fear being scrutinized or judged negatively by others.

Social Anxiety Disorder is an anxiety disorder characterized by intense feelings of worry and distress in social situations.

Do you know how to spot the difference between shyness and social anxiety? It’s very easy to mistake having social anxiety as just being shy.

So, here are 8 clear signs you might have social anxiety.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

Source: Psych2Go