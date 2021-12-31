9 warning signs you may have severe depression

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Everyone feels sad or low sometimes, but these feelings usually pass with a little time.

Depression (also called a major depressive disorder or clinical depression) is different.

It can cause severe symptoms that affect how you feel, think, and handle daily activities, such as sleeping, eating, or working. It is an illness that can affect anyone.

Although depression is a lonely and painful condition to live through, it is a common mental health condition and can be extremely varied and complex.

It is important to know that depression takes many forms. This specific video is more focused on clinical depression.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

Source: Psych2Go