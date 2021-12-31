ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

6 common causes of anxiety you need to know

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uDcI_0dZrN9Rz00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

According to a recent survey by the National Institute of Mental Health (2017), Anxiety is the most common mental illness, with over 40 million adults in the US alone being diagnosed every year.

The American Psychological Association (2013) defines anxiety as a future-oriented concern that may lead people to avoid situations that trigger or worsen their distress.

Do you have experience with anxiety? Do you know someone who is often anxious? What other symptoms of anxiety do you recognize?

There are in fact many types of anxiety disorders, including generalized anxiety disorder, Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD), Panic Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Social Phobia or Social Anxiety Disorder.

This video shows you 6 commons causes of anxiety. This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

Source: Psych2Go

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

8 signs you may have social anxiety

It’s normal to feel nervous in some social situations. For example, going on a date or giving a presentation may cause that feeling of butterflies in your stomach. But in social anxiety disorder, also called social phobia, everyday interactions cause significant anxiety, self-consciousness and embarrassment because you fear being scrutinized or judged negatively by others.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Drinking tea may cut depression in older people

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders for the elderly, with “major depressive disorder” now affecting about 7% of adults over the age of 60 worldwide. In a recent study published in BMC Geriatrics, researchers found there’s an association between consistent and frequent tea drinking and strongly fewer depression symptoms in older people.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Anxiety Disorder#Social Phobia
powerofpositivity.com

Psychologists Find Link Between Childhood Trauma and Borderline Personality Disorder

Borderline personality disorder, otherwise known as an emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD), is perhaps the most misunderstood mental illness. Initially, doctors named the disorder because patients exhibiting this condition bordered two different states: neurosis and psychosis. However, many specialists today choose to call it EUPD because it is outdated and controversial. A borderline personality disorder displays continuous instability in moods, self-image, and relationships. Depending on the severity, people who have this disorder may have trouble holding down jobs or maintaining relationships.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

When Is a Mentally Disordered Person Dangerous?

Individuals with a non-paranoid form of mental illness are not likely to be dangerous. Obtrusive or inappropriate behavior is understandably concerning to others, but does not necessarily augur violence. The mixture of mental illness and substance abuse is potentially dangerous. How do you know if a seemingly unstable neighbor is...
MENTAL HEALTH
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Are You Depressed? 5 Questions to Ask Yourself

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States, and consistently ranks among the top three workplace issues. Chronic and recurring depression symptoms are also linked to attempted suicide, claiming over 42,000 lives each year, that’s one death by suicide every 12 minutes. But 80 percent of those who receive professional treatment notice a reduction in their symptoms within six weeks.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
PTSD
powerofpositivity.com

7 Mindfulness Methods That Help Reduce Anxiety and Depression

Do you ever feel overwhelmed but everything that’s going on around you? Does the stress of daily life impact more than it should? Does it cause you depression and anxiety that you don’t know how to deal with? Mindfulness meditation might help you to reduce those harmful emotions.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What is COVID psychosis?

Though psychosis is a rare complication with potentially severe symptoms, management is possible. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on mental health in the United States and beyond, increasing rates of stress, anxiety, depression, and even suicidal ideation. As 2020 research notes, the coronavirus pandemic is associated with...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Is Agitated Depression?

Depression is often portrayed as sadness and low energy. In cases of agitated depression, anger and physical restlessness play a role. Living with depression doesn’t always manifest as feeling “down.” Agitated depression is a term used when someone with depression has feelings of agitation, like anxiety, excess energy, and physical restlessness.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Adderall Help with Depression?

Adderall is a common treatment for ADHD and narcolepsy, but it has not been approved to treat depression or other mood disorders. Depression affects millions of people globally. While many may seek treatment in the form of therapy or antidepressant medications, others continue to look for new ways to relieve and manage symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
Click10.com

Blood test helps identify mental health disorders

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A major breakthrough in mental health care: scientists have developed a new tool that may better help diagnose people with mental health issues. Researchers studied the biological basis of mood disorders and developed a blood test using RNA markers to help distinguish between general depression and bipolar disorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

The Psychology Of Abandonment Issues & How They Affect Relationships

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Abandonment issues can strike at any time. For some people, it began in childhood, but for others it can have a later onset. It may be triggered by grief from losing a loved one, a romantic relationship, or even a job. There are different causes and coping mechanisms for fear of abandonment, but getting to the root of trust issues requires a deeper look at attachment styles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WWLP 22News

Being alone is not the same as being lonely

(Mass Appeal) – The Covid-19 pandemic caused increased isolation for many people across the world and resulted in increased feelings of loneliness for many. Clinical psychologist Dr. Elaine Ducharme is here now to talk about how loneliness has negative implications for both our mental and physical health.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Harm That Lingers From Childhood Emotional Neglect

Emotional neglect from childhood teaches people to ignore, minimize, or even be ashamed of their feelings as adults. Current research establishes the importance of feelings when used effectively. People can overcome the effects of childhood emotional neglect. One strategy is to give themselves what their parents did not. In the...
KIDS
Macomb Daily

Here are some tips for communicating with someone who has anxiety

When you try to talk to someone who is anxious, you have a greater challenge in being heard. Anxiety can manifest itself physically in different ways — but a key function that is disrupted is a person’s ability to communicate clearly. Anxiety can cause someone to overthink, get easily distracted and become overwhelmed by another person’s nonverbal cues and facial expressions — instead of paying attention to what the person is saying.
MENTAL HEALTH
asapland.com

Signs of Severe Depression

A person who is severely depressed may exhibit some or all of the following signs:. • Difficulty concentrating, making decisions, or remembering things. If you have been experiencing these symptoms for more than two weeks, it is vital to see a doctor. Untreated depression can lead to serious health problems. Early recognition and treatment are essential for preventing more severe problems from developing. Seek help if you think you may be depressed. There are many effective treatments available.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Coping with schizophrenia, when emotions can be too much

A person with schizophrenia typically experiences more negative emotions and has more stressors than average. A new study by University of Georgia psychologists has revealed a surprising finding that could help those who struggle with the illness: While people with schizophrenia tend to manage low-level negative emotions, they struggle to do so as those negative emotions increase.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy