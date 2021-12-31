6 common causes of anxiety you need to know

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

According to a recent survey by the National Institute of Mental Health (2017), Anxiety is the most common mental illness, with over 40 million adults in the US alone being diagnosed every year.

The American Psychological Association (2013) defines anxiety as a future-oriented concern that may lead people to avoid situations that trigger or worsen their distress.

There are in fact many types of anxiety disorders, including generalized anxiety disorder, Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD), Panic Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Social Phobia or Social Anxiety Disorder.

