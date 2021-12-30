ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Checking former Labor Secretary's tweet

 3 days ago

Boris Johnson’s former deputy press secretary joins Lee Cain's new agency

Lucia Hodgson (pictured) joins Charlesbye as a partner and will advise a range of clients, which include The Premier League, Camelot and the Social Mobility Foundation. Hodgson had been a special adviser since 2017 in the Commons and the Ministry of Defence, and was later elevated to deputy press secretary after Boris Johnson won the Conservative party leadership contest in August 2019, working on the successful general election campaign and the Government’s COVID-19 response.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with UK Foreign Secretary Truss

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss on shared priorities, including a strong, united response to further Russian aggression against Ukraine. The Secretary and Foreign Secretary Truss agreed on the importance of reinforcing coordinated support amongst Allies and partners to impose consequences and costs for further Russian aggression towards Ukraine.
Robert Reich
Washington Post

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh talks about new vaccine rule, labor activism and threat of omicron

Few things have been as upended during the pandemic as the labor market. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, the Biden administration’s point person for dealing with the labor market disruption, has faced a mountain of crises that will continue to prove challenging in 2022. Joblessness is still well above what it was before the pandemic; worker shortages threaten several sectors from airlines to restaurants, and workplaces have been mired in lingering safety issues that many have looked to the Department of Labor to resolve. There’s also the existential questions about labor policy like gig work and minimum wage, both of which the agency plays a big role in shaping.
Yellowhammer News

Labor Secretary Washington vows unemployment fraud will be ‘prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law’

Earlier this month, the Alabama Department of Labor revealed more than 389,000 cases of potential unemployment fraud pending investigation during a meeting of the Alabama Legislature’s contract review committee. According to Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington, the high number of potential cases stemmed from the introduction of additional federal...
AFP

US Defense Secretary Austin contracts Covid-19

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reported Sunday that he has contracted Covid-19, as the highly infectious Omicron variant sweeps across the United States. Austin's symptoms were "mild" and he will quarantine at home for the next five days, the Pentagon chief said in a statement. Austin said he is fully vaccinated and boosted, which had "rendered the infection much more mild than it would otherwise have been." "The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce," Austin said. "I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one."
Washington Times

Liz Cheney: Ivanka urged former President Trump twice to ‘please stop’ Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol violence

Rep. Liz Cheney says presidential daughter Ivanka Trump twice urged former President Trump to do something to stop the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The new details from the Wyoming Republican lawmaker regarding Ms. Trump‘s actions on that day indicate the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack is unearthing information despite the fact that some of Mr. Trump‘s closest allies have heeded the former president’s demand that they refuse to cooperate with the probe.
Salon

"A race to the bottom": House GOP slammed for "really disgraceful" anti-vaccine tweet

A Republican Party elephant logo pictured with the hair of US President Donald Trump. (Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. At a time when former President Donald Trump is surprising his critics by encouraging Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, the House Judiciary GOP posted an anti-vax tweet this week. The tweet in question has since been removed, but it is still being slammed as misleading and irresponsible.
CU Boulder News & Events

Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speaks to students

Dr. Mark T. Esper, former U.S. Secretary of Defense, shared insights from his life and career in a special webinar with the Ann and H.J. Smead Department of Aerospace Engineering Sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder. Esper took part in a discussion hosted by Entrepreneur-in-Residence Mark Sirangelo on Wednesday,...
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary Blinken spoke today with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg about upcoming engagement with Russia in the NATO – Russia Council and the U.S. – Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue. The Alliance stands ready for meaningful dialogue with Russia, while standing united to deter further aggression against Ukraine.
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
