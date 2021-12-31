Call AAA Tow to Go for a free ride home! Don’t drive impaired!

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Christmas is a time for celebration and cheer, but for those who over-indulge on the eggnog, AAA has you covered to keep you and others safe. In an effort to reduce drunk driving and accidents that can stem from it, AAA is offering rides for those who over-indulge during the […]
AAA's annual Tow to Go program is back up and running with hopes of preventing impaired driving in Michigan over the holidays. The end-of-the-year program goes into effect Dec. 24 and is intended to be the last line of defense for keeping intoxicated individuals from getting behind the wheel. Between...
DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA is once again offering Tow to Go during the final week of the holiday season, serving as the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road. The service is provided from 6pm Friday, December 24th – 6am Monday, January 3rd. CALL (855)...
INDIANAPOLIS — Sober Ride Indiana is trying to help curb impaired driving over the holidays by offering $15 Uber and Lyft ride credits in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne. The $15 credits will be available for the first 2,000 redemptions (1,000 per city) between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1. The ride credits can only be redeemed […]
TAMPA, Fla. — Flying back home for the holidays can be one of the most hectic parts of the year. But once you get to your hometown, it can be smooth sailing, or driving, from there on out. That is, as long as drinks aren't involved on the road.
After the year we’ve had here on the SouthCoast, it’s understandable if you want to get out and party this Friday night for New Year’s Eve. However, we all know sometimes that we can party a little more than we planned, and we need a safe ride home.
Holiday festivities can often lead to impaired driving – unfortunately – but AAA wants to help once again with its free Tow to Go program. If you can’t get home safely, call AAA, give them the keys and they’ll give you and your car a lift – even if you’re not a member. Just call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.
WACO, Texas — For the 16th year in a row, the Waco Transit System (WTS) is offering free rides to and from New Year's destinations in Waco through "Safe Ride Home," an initiative to combat drunk driving. In a news release, WTS it is partnering with Two King to...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska prepares to ring in the new year, troopers remain on patrol across the state monitoring for impaired driving. In the first ten days of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from December 17 through January 1, troopers removed 37 impaired drivers from the roadways.
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding those who will be out on New Year’s Eve to stay sober or plan for a ride home. “Our deputies, and I’m sure other law enforcement out there, are aware that it’s a prime day that people [may] drink and drive,” said Lieutenant Andrew Seubert. “We will be enforcing the OWI laws.”
ORLANDO, Fla. - After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA is once again offering its ‘Tow to Go’ program through the holidays. The program aims to keep drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel this New Year’s Eve. You can call 1-855-2-TOW-2-GO and a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the 12th year, Apollo Towing wants to help make sure there are no accidents on our roadways this holiday due to drinking and driving. From Friday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. until Sunday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m., Apollo Towing will offers free towing and rides home for those who overindulge.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Those who may have celebrated a bit too much and find themselves in a pinch have a free option to get home safely this holiday weekend. AAA is once again offering its “Tow to Go” program, which provides no-cost lifts home -- for drivers and their cars. It’s designed to keep impaired drivers from climbing behind the wheel.
ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA will reactivate its program to keep impaired drivers off the roads this Christmas. “Tow to Go” starts at 6 p.m. Friday. If you’ve indulged too much, you can call AAA and they will send a tow truck to bring you and your car to a safe place.
The roadside service company, AAA, is offering free, confidential towing and rides to Tennesseans this New Year’s to help people get home from their celebrations safely. This “Tow to Go” program aims to prevent injuries and deaths caused by impaired drivers. Over the past two decades, this...
ATLANTA — In an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road, AAA is once again jump-starting its Tow to Go program during the holidays. Starting Christmas Eve, people across Georgia can call 855-286-9246 or 855-TOW-2-GO to get their vehicle towed to a safe place within a 10-mile radius, according to the company.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 and staffing shortages are impacting one of AAA’s oldest programs. The company has announced they will not offer its Tow For Life service this holiday weekend, which helps keep impaired drivers off the road. As we look forward to celebrating and bringing in 2022,...
MONROE, Michigan — If you plan to ring in the new year Friday night with some cocktails, Jim's Towing in Monroe County is offering a safe way home. The company will transport both you and your vehicle home free of charge. But the service doesn't expire after the first...
