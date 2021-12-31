ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call AAA Tow to Go for a free ride home! Don’t drive impaired!

By Cyndi
treasurecoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall AAA Tow to Go for a free ride home! Don’t drive impaired!....

www.treasurecoast.com

WMAZ

AAA offers free tows, rides with 'Tow to Go' service

TAMPA, Fla. — Flying back home for the holidays can be one of the most hectic parts of the year. But once you get to your hometown, it can be smooth sailing, or driving, from there on out. That is, as long as drinks aren't involved on the road.
TRAFFIC
thv11.com

Safe rides home on NYE, one tow at a time

This Friday, people all over the world will count down and pop champagne to ring in the new year. But as people go out, they may not think about the after party.
positivelyosceola.com

AAA offering “Tow to Go” backup plan for impaired drivers on New Year’s Eve

Holiday festivities can often lead to impaired driving – unfortunately – but AAA wants to help once again with its free Tow to Go program. If you can’t get home safely, call AAA, give them the keys and they’ll give you and your car a lift – even if you’re not a member. Just call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.
TRAFFIC
wsau.com

Marathon County Sheriff’s Department: Get a Ride, Don’t Drink and Drive Friday

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding those who will be out on New Year’s Eve to stay sober or plan for a ride home. “Our deputies, and I’m sure other law enforcement out there, are aware that it’s a prime day that people [may] drink and drive,” said Lieutenant Andrew Seubert. “We will be enforcing the OWI laws.”
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
fortwaynesnbc.com

AAA offering rides, tows to revelers who need help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Those who may have celebrated a bit too much and find themselves in a pinch have a free option to get home safely this holiday weekend. AAA is once again offering its “Tow to Go” program, which provides no-cost lifts home -- for drivers and their cars. It’s designed to keep impaired drivers from climbing behind the wheel.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Register Citizen

Need a ride to Tweed New Haven? Don’t try calling Uber just yet

NEW HAVEN — Heading to Florida on one of those new Avelo Airlines flights out of Tweed New Haven Regional Airport? Hoping to leave your car at home?. Uber, the world’s leading ride-sharing service, has suspended service to Tweed, effective last Friday, after failing to reach agreement with Tweed on a new fee schedule, according to spokespeople for both Uber and Tweed.
NEW HAVEN, CT
supertalk929.com

AAA offering free tows to Tennesseans on New Year’s to prevent drunk driving

The roadside service company, AAA, is offering free, confidential towing and rides to Tennesseans this New Year’s to help people get home from their celebrations safely. This “Tow to Go” program aims to prevent injuries and deaths caused by impaired drivers. Over the past two decades, this...
TRAFFIC
WALA-TV FOX10

AAA not offering ‘Tow For Life’ service this holiday weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 and staffing shortages are impacting one of AAA’s oldest programs. The company has announced they will not offer its Tow For Life service this holiday weekend, which helps keep impaired drivers off the road. As we look forward to celebrating and bringing in 2022,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

