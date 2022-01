Students returning to secondary schools in England this week are set to be tested for Covid on site at least once before they re-enter the classroom, and will then be urged to do so at home twice-weekly for the foreseeable future.It follows the decision to once again ask pupils to wear face masks at all times during school hours in a bid to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, despite the government stressing that nothing in the current data suggests new restrictions are necessary.The tighter measures will be required in schools across the country until at least 26...

EDUCATION ・ 56 MINUTES AGO