Wolves boss Bruno Lage has backed his goal-shy side to finally find the finishing touch after creating unwanted history.The Portuguese takes his side to Manchester United on Monday after a year which has seen them struggle to score.Wolves netted just 42 goals in 2021 – their lowest total since 1922 – with 34 coming in the league, which is the club’s third lowest after 1919 and 1981.Hwang Hee-chan is top scorer with four but has not struck since October and Wolves have just 13 goals in the Premier League this term.Only rock-bottom Norwich have scored less in the top flight...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO