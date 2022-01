Of all the things that have faded away and become no more than faint memories, the one I miss the most, are church bells. It was about 25 years ago that church bells began to fall silent. I don’t know what happened. Perhaps the bells fell in disrepair and were too expensive to repair or replace. Perhaps the official bell ringer retired and no one stepped up to take over. Perhaps someone forgot to ring them one Sunday so it was easier to forget the next Sunday.

