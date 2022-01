Have you ever thought about completely changing your lifestyle? That’s what a Ferndale couple is doing after running 227 miles this fall to raise money and awareness about the Line 3 pipeline that runs from Canada to Minnesota. Brandon Garlow, a Mohawk Native American, told Michigan News Network it cuts through indigenous reservations without the people’s permission and he and his wife have been raising money for their legal fund. In the process, he says they sold their house and decided to live in a tent in the forest in the Upper Peninsula.

FERNDALE, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO