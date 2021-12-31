ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Husbands of Hollywood: BET+ Sets Return Date for Reality Series Parody

tvseriesfinale.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Husbands of Hollywood has a return date on BET+. Starring Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams, and Jackie Long as fictional versions of themselves, the revival of the reality series parody arrives in February. The original show aired on BET for...

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Talks Returning To Law And Order And Switching Away From Comedy After Black-ish Cancellation

Anthony Anderson is going to be doing some genre transitioning, as he’s returning to Law & Order for the highly-anticipated upcoming 21st season. This change coincides with the end of his long-running ABC sitcom, black-ish. The actor seems to be excited about the move, as he recently posted a first look at his work on the new show. Now, he’s opening up about returning to the long-running legal drama and moving away from comedy for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

'The Mack' Star Max Julien Dead at 88

Max Julien -- famous for his leading role in the blaxploitation film 'The Mack' -- has died. The actor/writer/producer passed away on Jan. 1, due to undisclosed circumstances -- this according to his PR team ... who says his wife discovered him early him Saturday morning. In a statement, they...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Law & Order Forever! Anthony Anderson's 12 Best Film and TV Roles

From a variety of comedies to dramatic turns, Anthony Anderson knows how to keep us on our toes. Here are 12 of our favorite roles embodied by the Black-ish, Hustle & Flow and Law & Order star. Anthony Anderson’s best roles. Life (1999) Wrongfully convicted prisoners Ray and Claude...
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Goldbergs will deal with Jeff Garlin's sudden exit by using unused footage and dialogue

The ABC sitcom was in the midst of filming its 15th and 16th episode of Season 9's 22-episode season last week when Garlin and the show mutually parted ways following an HR investigation over misconduct complaints. Variety's Kate Aurthur reports how The Goldbergs plans to film without Garlin. "While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of the season — by using off-camera dialogue pulled from earlier episodes and unused takes, as well as previously shot images of Garlin," reports Aurthur.. There won’t be deep fake images, nor any face replacement: But Garlin will continue to appear in some form for now, which means the actor will continue to be paid, even though he technically won’t be working. Garlin will not film any new episodes of The Goldbergs, but his stand-in has already been used, shot from the back, in group scenes since his departure. Garlin’s stand-in has appeared in promotional materials for the show in the past, with the actor’s head superimposed on the other man’s body. Over the years, Garlin’s character has become less central to The Goldbergs — indeed, he was working only one day a week this season."
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Masked Singer' Parody Movie Script Is Making the Rounds in Hollywood

The Black List, a list of the most liked unproduced scripts floating around Hollywood, met the biggest reality competition series on television this year. One of the scripts on this year's list is simply titled The Masked Singer and tracks what happens after Mickey Rourke is picked to appear on the show. There are also biopics about Kanye West, Michael Jordan and Transformers director Michael Bay on the list.
MOVIES
Talking With Tami

FX Sets Premiere Date For The Acclaimed Drama Series ‘Snowfall’

FX’s acclaimed, hit drama Snowfall will premiere its fifth season on Wednesday, February 23rd at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream on Hulu the next day. The premiere will include the first two episodes. FX will run a new teaser trailer in ESPN and ABC’s slate of NBA games on Christmas Day.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Warped!: Nickelodeon Sets Premiere Date for New Live-Action Comedy Series

Warped! is coming to Nickelodeon next month. The cable channel has set a premiere date for the new live-action comedy series which follows a pair of young people (Anton Starkman and Kate Godfrey) who work at a comic book shop. During their time working together, they become friends and start to collaborate on a graphic novel.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Atlanta: Season Three; 2022 Premiere Date Set for Donald Glover Series on FX

Atlanta finally has a premiere date for season three! FX has announced that the drama starring Donald Glover returns on March 24th. Due to production delays, Atlanta’s been off the air since 2018. However, we already know that season three won’t be the end. The series received an early fourth season renewal in August 2019.
ATLANTA, GA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: What to Expect From ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4; 2022 Preview

Welcome to Episode 148 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be). This week’s episode is our supersized 2022 preview, featuring another interview with the Cobra Kai creators and a look at the high-profile new and returning series to come. (And if you missed our 2021 year- in-review episode, featuring interviews with Hawkeye star Hailee...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Betty White to Re-Air Following Actress’ Death

Saturday Night Live is paying tribute to Betty White by re-airing the episode she hosted in 2010. White, who died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at age 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. That episode, which first aired May 8, 2010, featured White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers. That marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. According to executive producer Lorne Michaels, he’d asked White to host the show only to be turned down three times. She finally came around following a Facebook campaign that went viral. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Fast Foodies: Season Two of Cooking Competition Series Coming to truTV in January

Fast Foodies returns to truTV in January, and the cable channel has released a preview for season two of the cooking competition series. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nikki Glaser, Reggie Watts, Chris Jericho, Natasha Leggero, Bobby Moynihan, Baron Davis, and others will appear in the 12 episode season. truTV revealed more...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Jeff Garlin Exits The Goldbergs Following HR Investigation

Jeff Garlin has exited ABC’s The Goldbergs effective immediately following a human resources investigation stemming from several complaints about the comedian’s on-set behavior. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast and crew were informed of Garlin’s sudden departure by a veteran producer Wednesday, after Garlin and Sony Pictures Television had reached a mutual agreement. TVLine has reached out to Garlin’s representatives. ABC and Sony Pictures Television have declined comment at this time. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star previously gave a lengthy interview to Vanity Fair‘s Maureen Ryan, who was investigating an alleged pattern of “verbal and physical conduct on set that made...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Mike Hill Sparks Debate On Lack Of Positive Black Male-Centered TV Shows

Mike Hill—host of Start Your Day With Sharon + Mike and husband to The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey—took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the lack of Black male-centered television following the series finale of Insecure. “We’ve had Living Single, Girlfriends and Insecure…shows about positive black women & their relationships with each other. Has there ever been a good, successful tv show about black men like this? (One that lasted at least 4 seasons?),” questioned Hill. We’ve had Living Single, Girlfriends and Insecure…shows about positive black women & their relationships with each other. Has there ever been a good, successful...
TV SHOWS

