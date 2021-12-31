Real Husbands of Hollywood: BET+ Sets Return Date for Reality Series Parody

The ABC sitcom was in the midst of filming its 15th and 16th episode of Season 9's 22-episode season last week when Garlin and the show mutually parted ways following an HR investigation over misconduct complaints. Variety's Kate Aurthur reports how The Goldbergs plans to film without Garlin. "While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of the season — by using off-camera dialogue pulled from earlier episodes and unused takes, as well as previously shot images of Garlin," reports Aurthur.. There won’t be deep fake images, nor any face replacement: But Garlin will continue to appear in some form for now, which means the actor will continue to be paid, even though he technically won’t be working. Garlin will not film any new episodes of The Goldbergs, but his stand-in has already been used, shot from the back, in group scenes since his departure. Garlin’s stand-in has appeared in promotional materials for the show in the past, with the actor’s head superimposed on the other man’s body. Over the years, Garlin’s character has become less central to The Goldbergs — indeed, he was working only one day a week this season."

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO