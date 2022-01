As it is, getting the motivation to work out can be a challenge. If you’re still wary of gyms (we get it), bodyweight workouts and YouTube tutorials in your living room can only get you so far. And if you do manage to go to the gym, getting adequate time on a machine can also be difficult. Thank goodness for resistance bands. These little devices are portable, tension-packed workout companions that can ensure you get that good muscle burn you so desire. Not only do they give you all the benefits of being on an actual machine, but they give you the freedom to exercise at your own pace. Below, 15 best resistance bands for women you should check out.

WORKOUTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO