Nearly 20 percent of health care support workers struggle to put food on the table

Our healthcare workers are still feeling the pinch from the COVID-19 pandemic. There doesn’t seem to be a true end in sight for our healthcare workforce, with one concerning variant seemingly moving out of the headlines, and another quickly picking up speed. As a result, some healthcare workers – primarily...
(CNN) — Hospitals are struggling to hold on to nurses and other professionals, staff are traumatized and the influx of patients feels like it's coming out of a fire hose, doctors say. The Covid-19 pandemic, entering its third year with 800,000 people dead in the US alone, could damage...
EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — An act of kindness on Christmas day will likely stick with a group of health care workers well into the new year.
Nurses and other staff arrived at M Health Fairview Southdale to find a group of people cheering and holding signs of support. Now, nurses Jenesa Troidl and Riam Webb want a chance to return the favor.
“They were just yelling, ‘Yay! Thank you for all you do! We’re so grateful,'” Webb said.
The group held signs and greeted everyone coming and going from M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital around the 7 a.m. shift change.
The kindness...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison shop is showing its appreciation for health care workers by handing out free holiday wreaths. Up North Boutique started to give out locally-sourced, handmade wreaths to health care workers Tuesday. The shop opened in the middle of the pandemic. Co-owner Nicole Howarth explained that...
Please keep our health care workers in mind as you make decisions about what COVID risks to take over the coming weeks. As of Dec. 14, there were 1,411 people hospitalized with COVID in Massachusetts, of which 326 were in the ICU and 176 were intubated. That is well below the level in the first April 2020 surge when hospitalizations peaked at almost 4,000, yet for a combination of reasons, the hospital system is feeling a lot of strain.
Governor Mills announces she will also propose $7.6 million in forthcoming supplemental budget to help nursing facilities with labor costs. AUGUSTA— The Mills Administration today announced a plan to increase MaineCare (Medicaid) payment rates for 225 nursing and residential care facilities across Maine beginning January 1, 2022. The improved...
ST. LOUIS — The open sign shines brightly at Total Access Urgent Care where their Creve Coeur locations have seen crowds of COVID patients for almost two years, but as they prepare for another spike leaders warn they're stretched thin with no more strategies to recruit staff. "Yeah, we...
We are 356 days into 2021. That means for 356 mornings, healthcare workers woke up and went to fight the COVID-19 pandemic that has plagued this country before 2021 was even here. For this holiday season, folks in Brainerd wanted to give back to those on the front lines. A...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a shorter suggested quarantine period for some health care workers who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, saying Thursday that employees who are asymptomatic should be able to return to work after seven days of isolation, shortened from 10, and a negative coronavirus test.
The CDC is shortening the recommended isolation time for health care workers who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to seven days, as long as they don’t have symptoms. The decision was motivated in part by health officials’ concerns that infections from the more transmissible Omicron variant could worsen staffing shortages at hospitals nationwide.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As cases rise again from the new COVID-19 variant, healthcare workers are bracing for another potential surge. News 13 spoke with Claire Siegel, a nurse at Mission Hospital, to hear how healthcare workers in the mountains are feeling right now. "The idea of another surge...
(AP) — California will require health care workers to have coronavirus booster shots to ensure hospitals are prepared for a surge in cases as the more-transmissible omicron variant spreads. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the move Tuesday and plans to provide more details Wednesday. COVID-related hospitalizations have been rising slowly in California, although it’s faring better than many other states. Early studies say a booster shot offers the best chance at preventing infection but even without an extra dose, vaccination should offer strong protection against serious illness. Some 70% of Californians have been fully vaccinated but that still leaves roughly 12 million people who haven’t been.
(NEW YORK) — With the presence of omicron rapidly increasing across the country, federal health officials are warning the surge in coronavirus cases expected in the weeks to come could significantly increase hospital demand. As more than 7,800 Americans are admitted into hospitals with the virus each day, from...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's been a tough year for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday morning, health care workers at Central Maine Medical Center were thanked with a holiday celebration. “We just want to show our appreciation,” De Echols of Hartt Transportation said. “Just to celebrate...
As many Indiana hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, health care workers say they’re simply burned out. But a recent study from the Regenstrief Institute may have some ideas to help employers reduce workplace fatigue. Researchers interviewed 40 mental health clinicians working on reducing burnout in their respective health...
PORT ANGELES – With about 500 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the last 2 weeks in Clallam County, mostly due to the emergence of the omicron variant, health care workers are once again feeling the crush of new covid patients and testing. Jennifer Burkhardt, OMC’s Chief Human Resources...
WARSAW – If you want to help salute health care workers in Warsaw, tonight is your chance to do it. A rally supporting health care workers will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Kosciusko Community Hospital. The Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association is organizing a tribute.
