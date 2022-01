As we say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the new year, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) would like to remind the community to be safe and don’t drive impaired!. Members of FCSO Motor/Traffic Unit will be conducting various enforcement details in high-crash locations and monitoring speeding and aggressive driving behavior. In addition, patrol units dedicated to D.U.I. enforcement will be looking for impaired drivers. The goal for this New Year’s weekend is to reduce and prevent crime opportunities and reduce aggressive and impaired driving so that everyone can celebrate the New Year safely.

