The severe weather threat is ending as we head into the overnight, and the cold air is rushing into the area for the rest of the weekend. Sunday is all about dropping temperatures. The official high will come at midnight, probably in the low 60s with temperatures dropping all day. It’s reasonable that temperatures will be in the 40s when you go to church Sunday morning and the 30s when you get out of it. It’s also very reasonable that wind chill temperatures by Sunday afternoon could be in the low twenties. All of this also comes with a chance for some wintry precipitation. It seems likely that some kind of sleet or snowflake mix is possible especially near the Tennessee state line Sunday midday into the afternoon and evening. Timing this is a little bit questionable, but we do not expect significant travel impacts. Why? We were 70+ degrees much of the last week and coming off of one of the warmest December's on record, that combination means the ground temperature it’s too warm to support accumulations.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO