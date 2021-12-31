Thunder Gameday: Knicks in OKC on NYE

In a highly anticipated New Year’s Eve matchup, the New York Knicks will be in Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder. Two teams that have had inconsistent seasons, this contest could go either way.

Both rosters are fairly shorthanded entering today, with a handful of players between the teams in health and safety protocols. Regardless, this will be the last game of 2021 for both franchises, looking to end the year on a positive note.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 5-point underdogs to the Knicks, and the total over/under is 205.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Julius Randle, who’s typically the Knicks’ top producer, will miss this matchup as he’s currently in health and safety protocols. Regardless, New York has won three-straight games, slowly getting its season back on track.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed Wednesday’s contest against the Phoenix Suns with ankle soreness, but should be back in action tonight. Oklahoma City is 0-4 this season when he isn’t in the lineup, proving just how important he is.

Thunder rookie Aaron Wiggins has emerged of late in his expanded role, producing 20-point outings in two of his last three games.

The player that could really torch OKC offensively in this matchup is Kemba Walker, who’s been spectacular over the past week since returning to the regular rotation. He was recently named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, alongside Gilgeous-Alexander who won the award in the West.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (12-22) vs. New York Knicks (17-18)

WHEN:

Friday, December 31, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

“The new guys have stepped in and it’s been pretty seamless,” said Mike Muscala postgame on Wednesday.

As many new faces as the Thunder have on the current roster, the team still plays hard and with great chemistry. That speaks to the culture and accountability of the organization.

