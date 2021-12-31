China warns Walmart, Sam's Club over Xinjiang products
By Carl Surran
Seekingalpha.com
2 days ago
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is the target of anger on Chinese social media as China's anti-corruption agency accuses the company of "stupidity and shorted-sightedness" over allegations that its Sam's Club chain had removed Xinjiang-sourced products from stores. Users of...
China is developing terrifying brain control weapons which could be used to paralyze and control its enemies and its own people, a report says. Washington has reportedly sanctioned Beijing’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and 11 other research firms for using ‘biotechnology’. One of the weapons reportedly...
Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Thursday that the United States would “pay an unbearable price” for its actions toward Taiwan’s self-rule. Human rights, trade, and technological competition have become major flashpoints in China-US relations in the last few years. Chinese officials have stated that they will...
New Covid-19 cases in the locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an fell to their lowest in a week, health officials said Sunday, as residents face their eleventh day under strict home confinement.
China has followed a "zero Covid" approach involving tight border restrictions and swift, targeted lockdowns since the virus first surfaced in a central city in late 2019 -- but this strategy has been put under pressure in recent weeks with a number of local outbreaks and cases remaining stubbornly high.
There were 122 fresh infections reported Sunday in the historic northern city -- the lowest since December 25, and down from 174 on Saturday.
Zhang Canyou, from China's disease control agency, told state broadcaster CCTV that after several rounds of testing in Xi'an and the impact of the lockdown, they had started to see "some positive changes".
China is turning a major part of its internal Internet-data surveillance network outward, mining Western social media, including Facebook and Twitter, to equip its government agencies, military and police with information on foreign targets, according to a Washington Post review of hundreds of Chinese bidding documents, contracts and company filings.
China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
Tensions between the U.S. and China continued to rise in 2021 over Beijing's aggression toward Taiwan as well as signs the U.S. government is prepared to aid Taipei if it is invaded or attacked by China. China claims Taiwan is part of its own territory and has rejected its claims...
Reports from India claim that China has started to deploy armed robotic vehicles to handle the altitude and terrain that has proven too difficult for its troops. China and India clashed in Sept. 2020 during a border dispute along the southern coast of Pangong Lake in an area known in China as Shenpaoshan and in India as Chushul, but the armies continued their standoff along the two nations' borders throughout 2021. China has now reportedly deployed unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) to the region of Tibet to strengthen its position.
A ban on selling most ivory products in Hong Kong came into effect Friday, the culmination of a three-year process to eliminate the once rampant trade in the city. On the eve of the ban, small queues of shoppers were spotted outside some stores selling the product in the city's Sheung Wan district, according to local media reports.
Managua [Nicaragua], January 1 (ANI): After Nicaragua cut off diplomatic ties with Taiwan, China invited the central American nation to join its One Belt and One Road initiative, reported Sputnik. "We invite Nicaragua to actively take part in this initiative and as soon as possible to join the big family...
BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States is at risk of paying an "unbearable price" due to its actions over Taiwan, Wang Yi, state councillor and foreign minister, said in an interview with state media on Thursday. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and in the past two...
Mercedes has pulled an ad it posted to Chinese social media app Weibo this week. The ad featured a model whose makeup allegedly exaggerated the slant of her eyes, making her look more like what certain Weibo users argue are offensive western representations of Chinese people. The ad was published...
BEIJING (Reuters) – Europe has a “cognitive split” in its policy towards China by trying to both be a partner and also seeing it as an opponent, Wang Yi, state councillor and foreign minister, said in an interview with state media on Thursday. Relations between China and...
China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
In a Thursday interview with China’s state-run CCTV and the official press agency Xinhua, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the U.S. would face “an unbearable cost” for allegedly condoning and abetting “Taiwan independence” forces. Wang said the U.S. has “gone back on its commitment...
America’s largest companies are already facing a backlash from the passage of a new U.S. law that severely restricts imports from the Xinjiang region in China, where the U.S. government and human rights advocates say businesses use forced labor to produce essential building blocks of the modern global economy, like cotton-based fabrics and silicon.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that China is seeking to play a ?divide and rule? game against western nations. But he seems to miss the point, as it is not Beijing that does this. "We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing...
BEIJING — To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world’s biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before. Its...
When Chinese tech companies are welcome neither at home nor in the United States, maybe “elsewhere” is the only place to go. In 2021, both sustained hostility in the U.S. and increasing regulatory scrutiny in China have pushed Chinese tech companies to think about their other options. Maybe it’s time to bring their talents and money to another market, where opportunities are vast and restrictions are few. As a result, be it Europe, the Middle East, Africa or Latin America, footprints of Chinese tech companies can be found everywhere.
