China warns Walmart, Sam's Club over Xinjiang products

New Covid-19 cases in the locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an fell to their lowest in a week, health officials said Sunday, as residents face their eleventh day under strict home confinement. China has followed a "zero Covid" approach involving tight border restrictions and swift, targeted lockdowns since the virus first surfaced in a central city in late 2019 -- but this strategy has been put under pressure in recent weeks with a number of local outbreaks and cases remaining stubbornly high. There were 122 fresh infections reported Sunday in the historic northern city -- the lowest since December 25, and down from 174 on Saturday. Zhang Canyou, from China's disease control agency, told state broadcaster CCTV that after several rounds of testing in Xi'an and the impact of the lockdown, they had started to see "some positive changes".

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO