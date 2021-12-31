ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study links expanded Medicaid coverage with decline in mortality rates

By Scott Wooldridge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStates that chose to expand their Medicaid programs under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) have seen a decline...

MedicalXpress

Incarceration associated with increased mortality rates among Black individuals

A new study led by researchers at Boston Medical Center shows that Black individuals who were incarcerated experience higher mortality rates post-incarceration compared to non-Hispanic non-Black individuals who were incarcerated. Examining a national cohort that was followed over nearly four decades, the analysis identified that following incarceration, Black individuals had a statistically significant 65 percent increase in mortality whereas no statistically significant association was observed for non-Black individuals. Published online in JAMA Network Open, the researchers signal that these results may impact the disparities in life expectancy between Black and non-Black individuals in the United States.
HEALTH
Orange Leader

Texas’ Medicaid coverage gap cited for healthcare woes

Texas is one of 12 states to not expand Medicaid, and a new report showed it is one reason the state is falling further behind others in providing access to health care. The Build Back Better Act would have given Texans with incomes below the poverty line a free health insurance option, but the legislation stalled in the Senate and will not be considered again until next year.
TEXAS STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Medicaid Program Announces Plans to Expand Coverage to Disabled Children

Louisiana will expand Medicaid coverage to children with developmental disabilities whose parents made too much money to qualify under prior eligibility. The medicaid program will broaden eligibility standards by including certain children with disabilities who are under 19 years old. In 2019, Louisiana lawmakers unanimously approved the widened Medicaid coverage,...
HEALTH
#Medicaid Coverage#Medicaid Expansion#The Lancet#Aca
AL.com

Alabama sees slight decline in infant mortality

Alabama has tied its lowest infant mortality rate, matching a mark set in 2018, but remained significantly above the national rate for babies dying before their first birthday. Alabama’s infant mortality rate was 7.0 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2020, compared to a provisional national rate of 5.5 per...
ALABAMA STATE
MedicalXpress

Study of fully vaccinated patients with cancer who had breakthrough COVID-19 shows 13% mortality rate

The first study to evaluate the clinical characteristics and outcomes of fully vaccinated patients with cancer who had breakthrough COVID-19 infections indicates they remained at high risk for hospitalization and death. The study, published Dec. 24 in Annals of Oncology showed that fully vaccinated patients who experienced breakthrough infections had...
CANCER
Health
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodcontessa.com

622 Vaccinated Oregonians Died of Covid-19; 64% Were White Americans

According to state records, more than 620 fully vaccinated persons in Oregon have died of COVID-19, with many of them being White Americans. Since the start of the epidemic, health officials in Oregon have documented a total of 622 breakthrough COVID-19 fatalities. At least 64 percent of the deaths among the completely vaccinated, or 402, were White Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS

