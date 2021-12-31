Last Troop to donate in the Girl Scout Christmas Giving Challenge

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Girl Scout Christmas Giving Challenge 2021 ends on Friday with the last donation.

Girl Scout Troop #32608 accepted the challenge on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The troop will donate shoes to the United Way’s Equal Footing Campaign. The troop chose this organization because they believe in the United Way and the Equal Footing Campaign really struck a chord with the girls. They don’t like the thought of kids not having appropriate shoes.

One line in the Girl Scout Promise is “to make the world a better place.” Girl Scouts of Raleigh County are doing this one troop at a time this Christmas Season. Troop #32608 is the last troop give in this year’s Christmas Giving Challenge. This event will be held at the United Way of Beckley, located at 100 Croft Street on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 12:30pm.

There are a total of 4 troops participating from the Girl Scouts of Raleigh County Service Unit. Each troop is challenged with giving (Make the world a better place). It is their choice what organization to give to and what to give. Along with their donation each troop will give a gift to the troop they are challenging. (Be a sister to every Girl Scout.)

The other 3 troops that participated in the Christmas Giving Challenge are below.

Troop # 10255 donated gifts to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Angel program.

Troop # 10424 donated pet supplies to the Raleigh County Humane Society.

Troop # 32547 donated books, candy, snacks, water, and toboggans to the Carl Larson Cancer Center.