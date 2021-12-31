ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Last Troop to donate in the Girl Scout Christmas Giving Challenge

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9urC_0dZr94r300

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Girl Scout Christmas Giving Challenge 2021 ends on Friday with the last donation.

Girl Scout Troop #32608 accepted the challenge on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The troop will donate shoes to the United Way’s Equal Footing Campaign. The troop chose this organization because they believe in the United Way and the Equal Footing Campaign really struck a chord with the girls. They don’t like the thought of kids not having appropriate shoes.

One line in the Girl Scout Promise is “to make the world a better place.” Girl Scouts of Raleigh County are doing this one troop at a time this Christmas Season. Troop #32608 is the last troop give in this year’s Christmas Giving Challenge. This event will be held at the United Way of Beckley, located at 100 Croft Street on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 12:30pm.

There are a total of 4 troops participating from the Girl Scouts of Raleigh County Service Unit. Each troop is challenged with giving (Make the world a better place). It is their choice what organization to give to and what to give. Along with their donation each troop will give a gift to the troop they are challenging. (Be a sister to every Girl Scout.)

The other 3 troops that participated in the Christmas Giving Challenge are below.

Troop # 10255 donated gifts to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Angel program.

Troop # 10424 donated pet supplies to the Raleigh County Humane Society.

Troop # 32547 donated books, candy, snacks, water, and toboggans to the Carl Larson Cancer Center.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beckley, WV
Society
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Beckley, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Society
Lootpress

Fan mail: a good wife’s place is in the home

Plan, even the night before, to have a delicious meal prepared, on time for the husband’s return. This is a way of letting him know that you have been thinking about him and are concerned about his needs. That’s the advice to women from a male reader who sent...
RELATIONSHIPS
Lootpress

Reading with your child offers a positive experience

Parents can have a huge impact on their children’s learning. Night after night, parents sit at the kitchen table with their 6–8-year-old kids, helping them do their homework. Even if they never set foot on the school’s campus, parents will have a positive influence on how well their...
KIDS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy