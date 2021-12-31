ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

West Virginia sees coronavirus surge with near-record cases

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i70Ev_0dZr93yK00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A COVID–19 surge since Christmas has brought confirmed daily cases in West Virginia to levels not seen in three months, and health officials on Thursday expressed concern that New Year’s get–togethers could make the situation worse.

The state reported 1,908 positive cases on Wednesday, the most for a single day since a record 1,979 confirmed cases were reported on Sept. 23. Confirmed daily cases have more than tripled since Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Statewide, active cases on Thursday hit 11,017. That’s the highest point since 11,223 on Oct. 9. Active cases have risen steadily since dropping to a three–month low of 4,500 on Nov. 25.

West Virginia on Thursday reported 31 deaths from COVID–19, pushing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 5,336.

Gov. Jim Justice read the ages and home counties of those who died most recently during a Thursday news conference. They included a 22–year–old from Lincoln County, which made Justice stop reading briefly and shake his head.

“That’s a 22–year–old person that you lost,” he said. “That’s really not good. That’s really sad.”

Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar, said during the news conference that the spread of the omicron variant in the state lags the nation as a whole by about three weeks, with the variant detected in about 15% of West Virginia cases. He noted that omicron can affect even people who are vaccinated and boosted. However, vaccines and boosters help protect people from the most severe consequences of COVID–19, he said.

“This variant spreads … faster than any other respiratory virus that we’ve seen, really, in our lifetime,” Marsh said.

Justice encouraged West Virginians to get tested for the virus if they are around someone who tests positive or if they start to feel sick. He also said people in situations where they are gathered with strangers should “wear a mask; it’s no big deal.”

Justice also encouraged those who can to donate blood. And he noted that pandemic rental assistance is still available.

Noting the surge in case numbers, Justice said, “I’m very concerned it could get into a situation where our hospitals are overrun.”

The Republican governor reiterated that he does not believe in government mandates and said he thought they would only harden some people’s negative views of masking and vaccines. He said he hopes the state’s continued appeals to West Virginians to protect themselves and their loved ones against the virus will motivate the unvaccinated.

Another motivator would be “if a bunch more people die,” Justice said. “We don’t want that.”

Comments / 1

Related
WSAZ

W.Va. Gov. distributes COVID relief money

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nurses, food banks, emergency responders and many others are among those that will benefit from from a plan announced Thursday. It revealed how West Virginia will spend its last dollars from the CARES Act. The plan, announced by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, allocates the state’s...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF

Gov. Justice calls out Bette Midler again on her insult to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice called out actress Bette Midler again during his Tuesday press conference about her previous remarks denigrating the Mountain State. West Virginia Governor calls Bette Midler a ‘New York Hollywood elite’. The actress lashed out against Sen. Joe Manchin of...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia governor allocates remainder of federal pandemic funding

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced allocations for the state’s remaining balance from federal CARES Act funding. West Virginia had until a Dec. 31 deadline to allocate the remaining $123 million. On Tuesday, Justice announced a $48 million program to expand nursing education and recruitment. On Thursday, the can governor […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Is West Virginia’s population loss as bad as it appears?

 OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – By now, the census data and the headlines are out there. West Virginia’s population lost nearly 7,000 people last year, but those numbers can be deceiving.  While it may seem like there’s a mass exodus from the Mountain State, some officials say if you dig deeper into the data there are […]
WHEELING, WV
The Center Square

West Virginia schools have 22 COVID-19 outbreaks

(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s public schools have 22 active COVID-19 outbreaks in 15 counties that total for 272 cases as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout West Virginia and across the country during the winter months. A COVID-19 incident is classified as an outbreak in a school...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WDVM 25

Northern Virginia sees rise in COVID-19 cases

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Northern Virginia with the spread of the omicron variant. According to the Virginia department of health, COVID-19 cases have tripled this week, reaching the highest level since the pandemics start exceeding January’s prior peak. Northern Virginia accounts for more than 42% of all […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Covid#Justice#Omicron#West Virginians
Kait 8

State sees record, nearly 5,000 COVID cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas reported nearly 5,000 new COVID cases Thursday, a new one-day record for the state, Gov. Asa Hutchinson told Arkansans. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state officials updated the public Thursday on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19, vaccinations, and deaths.
ARKANSAS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Coronavirus cases surge across Australia as omicron explodes

SYDNEY — (AP) — Coronavirus cases surged across Australia on Wednesday as an outbreak of the omicron variant exploded, prompting Prime Minister Scott Morrison to schedule an emergency national cabinet meeting. The surge has already overwhelmed testing stations, prompted new vaccine mandates and caused at least one state...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia sees another near-record day in COVID-19 cases amid omicron’s spread

The coronavirus continued its onslaught across Georgia as the holiday weekend began with officials reporting thousands of new cases due to the omicron variant. The Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday reported 24,320 confirmed and probable coronavirus infections, the second-highest total of the pandemic. DPH doesn’t update its online tally of numbers on holidays or weekends, so Friday’s numbers were the latest available as the new year rolled around.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS News

U.S. reaches record high of more than 486,000 new COVID cases amid Omicron surge

Nearly half a million new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the U.S. on Wednesday. That number from the CDC is the highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic. CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen reports from New York City. Then Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious disease physician at the University of Michigan, joined CBSN's Elise Preston to discuss the latest on the nation's health crisis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 23,268 cases mark 3rd consecutive record as Northampton County has state’s highest infection rate; Lehigh County is 3rd

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 23,268 additional coronavirus cases on Friday a third consecutive pandemic record. Lehigh and Northampton counties each counted more than 1,000 additional cases overnight for the first time, with 1,065 in Lehigh County and 1,046 in Northampton. The additional cases pushed Northampton County to the highest case rate among the state’s 67 counties, ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy