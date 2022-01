After another dramatic year for boxing, which 'Dream Fight' would you like to see in 2022? The Panel of experts pick out some mouth-watering match-ups... Over in America, I would like to see Terence Crawford fight Errol Spence Jr. It's a fight that has been talked about for a very long time. Terence Crawford has proved undoubtedly his greatness in the modern era. Errol Spence has been one of my favourite fighters for a long time and I would really like to see the two of them, two high class, elite fighters meet next year in America.

