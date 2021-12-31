ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

West Virginia grants key permit for controversial pipeline

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaEs9_0dZr8wxT00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection approved a water quality permit for a controversial natural gas pipeline on Thursday.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline’s planned 300–mile route cuts through West Virginia and Virginia.

Appalachian Voices Virginia Policy Director Peter Anderson said in a news release the latest permitting decision was “contrary to robust evidence that the MVP cannot be built without violating state water quality standards.”

The West Virginia pemit was needed before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could move forward with dredge–and–fill permits in the state, the environmental group said.

In Virginia, a recent decision by the State Water Control Board to allow the infrastructure to cross streams and wetlands has resulted in an appeal to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Attempts to kill the $6.2 billion project have so far failed. Five energy companies constructing the pipeline say it’s necessary to provide natural gas along the East Coast.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

West Virginia town getting clean water for the new year

KEYSTONE, W.Va. (AP) — Residents of one West Virginia community have something to look forward to in 2022: after more than 10 years of having to boil water, they are being connected to a new water system, West Virginia Public Broadcasting reports. Many of the current water systems in...
KEYSTONE, WV
Lootpress

The fun begins

It’s a new year all dressed up with no place to go. Mask wearing does not prove conducive to fun and frivolity. But soon — very soon — it will be taking us to new twists and turns on the political circuit. The filing period for the...
POLITICS
Lootpress

What to do in West Virginia January 2 through January 9

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas:. West Virginia’s Christmas City comes to life with a favorite pastime: the Holiday of Lights Drive-Thru Light Display in Princeton. Organizers ask that you please enjoy this light display from the comfort of...
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

Judge Maryclaire Akers Appointed to Business Court Division

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins has appointed Thirteenth Judicial Circuit (Kanawha County) Judge Maryclaire Akers to a seven-year term in the Business Court Division. Judge Akers replaces Twenty-Fourth Judicial Circuit (Wayne County) Judge James H. Young, Jr., who has served in the Business Court...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Provides Guidance on Gun Law

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the publication of policy guidelines as mandated by a state law passed in early 2021. The policy guidance concerns a new statute, HB 2694, which says no West Virginia law enforcement agency on any level shall participate in enforcement efforts focused on federal gun control measures when those laws conflict with state laws regarding firearms.
POLITICS
Lootpress

Skeletal remains found in West Virginia National Forest

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Sergeant A.D. Teter was led to human skeletal remains, located deep in the National Forest, in the northern Seneca Creek area, of the Monongahela National Forest. The remains were discovered by hunters and were undisturbed. Based on items located at...
UPPER TRACT, WV
Lootpress

WV Oil Marketers & Grocers Association Statement Regarding Governor Justice’s Appointments to the Intermedia Court of Appeals

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Traci Nelson, President of the West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association (OMEGA) – an organization representing convenience stores, independent grocers and petroleum marketers across West Virginia – offers the following statement regarding the inaugural appointments to West Virginia’s Intermediate Court of Appeals:
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Infrastructure#Natural Gas#Water Quality#Ap#Mvp
Lootpress

Committee to seek sponsor for Charleston Coliseum

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — Officials are exploring the possibility of naming the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center after a sponsor. The Charleston City Council appointed eight members to the new Select Committee on Naming Rights – Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The panel...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Taking a step back: US colleges returning to online classes

With COVID-19 cases surging just as students are about to return from winter break, dozens of U.S. colleges are moving classes online again for at least the first week or so of the semester — and some warn it could stretch longer if the wave of infection doesn’t subside soon.
COLLEGES
Lootpress

Greear appointment applauded

Exaltation from one branch of state government greeted the appointment of Kanawha County’s Daniel Greear to the new state Intermediate Court of Appeals this week. On Tuesday, Governor Jim Justice appointed the three judges who will be the first to preside on the state’s new court panel. Praise...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

The December 2021 tornado outbreak, explained

The tornadoes that ripped across the central and southern U.S. late in the evening of December 10, 2021, were notable in many ways. The thunderstorms and tornadoes they produced traveled far — sometimes far more than 100 miles — and the impacts were widespread. NOAA’s National Weather Service has confirmed 61 tornadoes as of December 18. The very fact that tornadoes of this intensity struck in late autumn, rather than in the spring and summer when thunderstorms and tornadoes are more likely, is remarkable.
ENVIRONMENT
Lootpress

Justice to announce first judges for Intermediate Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The first appointees to the newly created West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals will be announced on Tuesday, Gov. Jim Justice said. Three judges will be appointed for terms of 2 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2024; 4 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2026; and 6 1/2 years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2028, Justice’s office said.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

City of Welch prepares for third annual NYE Coal Drop

WELCH, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Welch is taking a less sparkly- yet more sentimental- approach to the traditional New Year’s Eve dropping of the ball. For the third year, the city will count down the seconds to the new year and celebrate with the descension of a 100-pound lump of coal.
WELCH, WV
Lootpress

Bluefield University Centennial Campaign Exceeds $18 Million Goal

BLUEFIELD, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Bluefield University has raised over $18 million in Go Further: The Centennial Campaign for Bluefield University. In preparation for the centennial celebration, the Bluefield University Board of Trustees established a comprehensive campaign to be completed in its 100th year. “This campaign will prepare the way...
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

Manchin’s Compromise Would Strengthen Our Democratic Safeguards

As a former delegate in the West Virginia House, I stand in solidarity with the Texas lawmakers who left the state to block dangerous and unjust voting restrictions. So many critical decisions about voting are made at the state level, and yet, they fly under the radar in the national discourse. That is why these lawmakers went to Washington, to bring national attention to the issue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy