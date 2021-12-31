ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US Postal Service recovers from poor holiday showing in 2020

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NploX_0dZr8mNR00

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S Postal Service pulled out all the stops to avoid a repeat of the 2020 holiday shipping disaster, and it worked.

The Postal Service and several other private shippers reported that holiday season deliveries went smoothly for the most part.

ShipMatrix, which analyzes shipping package data, reported that 96.9% of the Postal Service’s shipments were on time during a two–week period in December. Overall, it was a major improvement across the board compared with last year, when more than a third of first–class mail was late by the time Christmas arrived.

“We’re happy to have brought all of the good holiday cheer that we could,” said Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, which represents more than 200,000 postal workers.

Leading up to the holidays, there were dire warnings of supply chain problems and shipping delays. In the end, shoppers heeded supply chain warnings by ordering and shipping items earlier, while more people opted to shop in stores than the year before, said Satish Jindel, ShipMatrix president in Pennsylvania.

The Postal Service installed 112 new package sorting machines, transitioned more than 60,000 pre–career employees to the ranks of career employees, hired 40,000 seasonal employees and leased extra space at more than 100 locations since last year, officials said.

As a bonus, the number of quarantined postal workers was less than last year, though they’re trending upward.

With new standards that extended the deadline on some long–distance mail, the service reported 89.8% of first–class parcels delivered on time through the first 12 weeks of the quarter, and anticipated 12 billion pieces of mail and packages would be delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

During the period between Dec. 12–21, UPS and FedEx also saw on–time delivery rates topping 90%, Jindel said. They, too, bolstered their workforces, hiring more than 190,000 additional workers to be better prepared for the holiday peak.

For the U.S. Postal Service, about 6,500 postal workers were under COVID–19 quarantine on Christmas Eve, which was better than the year before when 19,000 workers were out at the December peak, according to the American Postal Workers Union.

But those numbers are growing. This week, the number of quarantined workers grew to nearly 8,000, the union said.

Fredric Rolando, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, said obstacles like the pandemic and quarantines provide staffing challenges, but “they don’t alter the mission.”

The U.S. Postal Service declined to comment on the quarantine figures, but “we can assure you that the Postal Service does have resources in place, including adequate staffing, to meet the service needs of our customers, now and in the future,” said spokesperson Kim Frum.

Comments / 0

Related
inquirer.com

Saving the U.S. Postal Service is not as simple as some lawmakers think | Opinion

The two weeks before Christmas are the United States Postal Service’s busiest days of the year. This year, an increase in e-sales, pandemic package deliveries, and staffing shortages will likely make the crunch even more noticeable for customers awaiting mail. At a time when more people are relying on the Postal Service’s survival and success, it makes sense to pay attention to its precarious position — and what can save it.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
UPI News

USPS delivered 96.9% of shipments on time in weeks before Christmas

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. postal service and other private carriers reported improved delivery performance over 2020 in the days leading up to Christmas. USPS delivered 96.9% of shipments on time between Dec. 12 and Dec. 21, compared to 93.6% in 2020, according to data by software company ShipMatrix, which analyzes shipping data.
INDUSTRY
Marietta Daily Journal

Illinois congressman urges postal service to prevent illegal animal shipments

(The Center Square) – An Illinois congressman is calling on the U.S. Postal Service to crack down on illegal animal fighting shipments. U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, the chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, has been joined by three dozen other members of Congress in an effort to bust up cockfighting rings.
ILLINOIS STATE
Outsider.com

New Year’s Day 2022: Is the Post Office Open?

It’s the holiday season, and everyone’s on vacation, but you’ve got packages or envelopes to send. So you dash to the Post Office, praying it’s open. We’ve all been in that situation. Unfortunately, if you’re in that situation this year, you’d better hop to it...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Mail Delivery#Holiday Season#Ap#The U S Postal Service#Shipmatrix#The Postal Service#Ups
KIII TV3

'It's crunch time' | USPS now in second busiest week of the year

HARTFORD, Conn. — The holiday season is here, and many are making last-minute trips to the store or post office to get their packages in on time before Christmas. Most deadlines for the United States Postal Service came and went the week of Dec.13th, but they will ship Priority Mail Express up until December 23.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Christmas
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
FanSided

Mail on New Years Day: Does USPS deliver on New Years Day?

Are you still holding out hope for those cookies from Grandma that were supposed to be delivered by Christmas? I hate to break it to you, bud, but those cookies didn’t get out of the shipment center. They got eaten. Probably. But if you’re deadset on holding out hope that they’ll finally be delivered, then you may want to know if there’s mail on New Years Day, am I right?
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Thousands of flights canceled on New Year's Day

More than 2,000 flights are canceled on New Year's Day as bad weather and the omicron variant of the coronavirus continue to upend airline operations during the holiday travel season. According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, 2,311 flights entering, leaving or within the U.S. were canceled as of 7:30 a.m....
LIFESTYLE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy