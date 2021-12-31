The Worst Makeup Removal Methods You Could Be Following If You Have Wrinkles, According To A Dermatologist

Shutterstock

After a long day, oftentimes nothing feels better than taking off your makeup and starting your nightly skincare routine. How you remove your makeup contributes to your skin’s overall appearance, so it’s important to know what methods can help—or deter— you from your skincare goals. We spoke to Dr. Yoram Harth, Board Certified Dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair about the best ways to remove your makeup that don’t contribute to the normal effects of aging like sagging skin and wrinkles. If you’ve ever wondered what removal mistakes you might be making that affect your skin’s glow (or lack of it!) read on for helpful tips for taking off makeup.

First Off, Can Makeup Removers Even Cause Wrinkles?

Wrinkles are a normal, inevitable part of aging, but many people wonder how to prevent more from appearing and look to makeup removal as a possible contributor. “Makeup removers will usually not cause more wrinkles,” Dr. Harth explains, “but they can damage the natural protective layer of the skin and cause it to be more dry, rough, and dull-looking.”

Even if makeup removers aren’t directly linked to wrinkles, any product that prevents your facial skin from protecting itself is never ideal. Harth breaks down two popular makeup removal methods, and the negative effects of each.

Makeup Remover Wipes vs. Micellar Water

Whether you reach for wipes to remove makeup on-the-go or soak a pad in micellar water to wash away your foundation, these two removal methods are common for a reason. They’re easy to use, can often fit in your purse, and serve as a quick fix if you mess up that cat eye or cheekbone contour. Many makeup users have long debated whether one of these methods is superior to the other in both accessibility and skin benefits.

“It seems that the less favorable method to remove makeup is with makeup removal wipes,” Harth says. He notes that these wipes also contain chemical preservatives, solubilizers, surfactants, and emulsifiers that dry and irritate the skin. While this doesn’t always mean instant wrinkles, it isn’t beneficial for your face long-term. “In some cases, prolonged exposure to chemicals in makeup remover wipes can cause hyperpigmentation,” Harth says. “The rubbing of makeup wipes on the skin is another undesired effect. Over-rubbing strips the upper protective layer of the skin and increases the vulnerability to harmful chemicals, fungi, bacteria, and UV.”

If makeup wipes aren’t the prime choice, micellar water must be the better option, right? Not exactly— especially for anyone struggling with acne. “Using micellar water to remove makeup is also not optimal, especially for people with acne-prone skin,” Harth explains. When asked what exactly the ‘water’ contains, Harth says it will frequently include harsh chemicals like Hexylene Glycol, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Disodium EDTA, Poloxamer 184, and Polyaminopropyl Biguanide. “These ingredients leave a surface residue on the skin, which can act as a film, blocking pores and increasing the risk for acne breakouts,” Harth says. Again, while this method doesn’t create wrinkles, Harth still suggests a different removal option that doesn’t involve wipes or chemical-filled water.

So, What is the Best Way to Remove Makeup?

Washing your face every morning and night (whether it has makeup on it or not) is a vital daily step for healthy skin. How you wash your face— and what you wash it with— also matters. Harth says the "best way to remove makeup is with the help of a mild cleanser." People with dry skin and oily skin will need different types, which he explains as well. "The cleanser can be a hydrating cleanser for women with dry skin," Harth says, and a more "active cleanser with a small percentage of salicylic acid for people with acne-prone skin and oily skin."

Washing and cleansing your face should be done before putting on makeup and while taking it off to ensure that you are starting and ending your day with clean skin. Relying solely on a makeup remover to do all the work will not warrant desired results. "Most makeup removers remove only part of the makeup," Harth adds. "The rest of the makeup, together with dead skin cells, dry sebum, and the dirt accumulated on your skin during the day, are smeared over your skin and clog the skin pores." By adding time to cleanse your face into your nighttime routine, you're ensuring the removal of makeup and other undesired pore-clogging elements.

Overall, if you're in a pinch or on-the-go and need to remove makeup fast, using makeup wipes or micellar water will not directly cause or create instant wrinkles. It's just crucial to cleanse your face when removing or after taking off makeup so that your day can end with clean and fresh skin. Makeup lovers know that no matter how fun it is to wear, it's not meant to be slept in and the way you remove it will determine how your skin looks the next day!