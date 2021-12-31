ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The Worst Makeup Removal Methods You Could Be Following If You Have Wrinkles, According To A Dermatologist

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aDHgI_0dZr8kbz00
Shutterstock

After a long day, oftentimes nothing feels better than taking off your makeup and starting your nightly skincare routine. How you remove your makeup contributes to your skin’s overall appearance, so it’s important to know what methods can help—or deter— you from your skincare goals. We spoke to Dr. Yoram Harth, Board Certified Dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair about the best ways to remove your makeup that don’t contribute to the normal effects of aging like sagging skin and wrinkles. If you’ve ever wondered what removal mistakes you might be making that affect your skin’s glow (or lack of it!) read on for helpful tips for taking off makeup.

First Off, Can Makeup Removers Even Cause Wrinkles?

Wrinkles are a normal, inevitable part of aging, but many people wonder how to prevent more from appearing and look to makeup removal as a possible contributor. “Makeup removers will usually not cause more wrinkles,” Dr. Harth explains, “but they can damage the natural protective layer of the skin and cause it to be more dry, rough, and dull-looking.”

Even if makeup removers aren’t directly linked to wrinkles, any product that prevents your facial skin from protecting itself is never ideal. Harth breaks down two popular makeup removal methods, and the negative effects of each.

Makeup Remover Wipes vs. Micellar Water

Whether you reach for wipes to remove makeup on-the-go or soak a pad in micellar water to wash away your foundation, these two removal methods are common for a reason. They’re easy to use, can often fit in your purse, and serve as a quick fix if you mess up that cat eye or cheekbone contour. Many makeup users have long debated whether one of these methods is superior to the other in both accessibility and skin benefits.

“It seems that the less favorable method to remove makeup is with makeup removal wipes,” Harth says. He notes that these wipes also contain chemical preservatives, solubilizers, surfactants, and emulsifiers that dry and irritate the skin. While this doesn’t always mean instant wrinkles, it isn’t beneficial for your face long-term. “In some cases, prolonged exposure to chemicals in makeup remover wipes can cause hyperpigmentation,” Harth says. “The rubbing of makeup wipes on the skin is another undesired effect. Over-rubbing strips the upper protective layer of the skin and increases the vulnerability to harmful chemicals, fungi, bacteria, and UV.”

If makeup wipes aren’t the prime choice, micellar water must be the better option, right? Not exactly— especially for anyone struggling with acne. “Using micellar water to remove makeup is also not optimal, especially for people with acne-prone skin,” Harth explains. When asked what exactly the ‘water’ contains, Harth says it will frequently include harsh chemicals like Hexylene Glycol, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Disodium EDTA, Poloxamer 184, and Polyaminopropyl Biguanide. “These ingredients leave a surface residue on the skin, which can act as a film, blocking pores and increasing the risk for acne breakouts,” Harth says. Again, while this method doesn’t create wrinkles, Harth still suggests a different removal option that doesn’t involve wipes or chemical-filled water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1xHw_0dZr8kbz00

So, What is the Best Way to Remove Makeup?

Washing your face every morning and night (whether it has makeup on it or not) is a vital daily step for healthy skin. How you wash your face— and what you wash it with— also matters. Harth says the "best way to remove makeup is with the help of a mild cleanser." People with dry skin and oily skin will need different types, which he explains as well. "The cleanser can be a hydrating cleanser for women with dry skin," Harth says, and a more "active cleanser with a small percentage of salicylic acid for people with acne-prone skin and oily skin."

Washing and cleansing your face should be done before putting on makeup and while taking it off to ensure that you are starting and ending your day with clean skin. Relying solely on a makeup remover to do all the work will not warrant desired results. "Most makeup removers remove only part of the makeup," Harth adds. "The rest of the makeup, together with dead skin cells, dry sebum, and the dirt accumulated on your skin during the day, are smeared over your skin and clog the skin pores." By adding time to cleanse your face into your nighttime routine, you're ensuring the removal of makeup and other undesired pore-clogging elements.

Overall, if you're in a pinch or on-the-go and need to remove makeup fast, using makeup wipes or micellar water will not directly cause or create instant wrinkles. It's just crucial to cleanse your face when removing or after taking off makeup so that your day can end with clean and fresh skin. Makeup lovers know that no matter how fun it is to wear, it's not meant to be slept in and the way you remove it will determine how your skin looks the next day!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Haircut Every Woman Over 50 Should Be Getting—& What To Avoid

Nobody wants to fall into the trap of getting a haircut that isn’t flattering to their face shape or hair texture, and particularly as you grow older it’s natural to want a style that enhances your best features rather than drawing attention to your age. There are a number of cuts you can get that will highlight the cheekbones and mask the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but there’s one cut that falls above the rest in terms of being naturally flattering at any age.
HAIR CARE
In Style

People Are Calling This the "Most Powerful Age-Defying Cream" They've Ever Used — and We Have a Sale Code

Retinol alternatives are all the rage these days for providing the same unrivaled anti-aging results with minimal irritation. But you don't have to give up on the original ingredient if you don't want to: There are plenty of retinol-based formulas that cause little to no adverse reaction, especially if you're smart about application. And right now, InStyle readers can score one of the least irritating retinol formulas out there for less with an exclusive code.
SKIN CARE
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Foods You Should Stop Eating If You Suffer From Hair Loss, According To Doctors

Losing your hair can be a traumatic and devastating experience, but there are lifestyle changes you can make to combat it. Your locks are impacted by how you wear them, how you style them, and often most importantly, what you eat to nourish them. SheFinds spoke to several doctors, including dermatologists and nutritionists, about not only what to eat for your hair’s benefit, but also what foods to avoid if you want a healthier mane.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oily Skin#Wrinkles#Dry Skin#Aging Skin#Clean Skin#Mdhair#First Off
shefinds

4 Makeup Mistakes You Should Stop Making Because They’re Aging You Instantly

A well rounded beauty routine is just as important as your skincare lineup for maintaining an ageless complexion, and how you go about applying your makeup can make all the difference in your face. Just as well applied makeup can help to mask signs of aging and smooth the skin, certain mistakes can instead draw further attention to certain areas of your face which may give away your age.
MAKEUP
shefinds

3 Easy Updo Hairstyles Experts Say Make You Look Instantly Younger

Styling your hair has long been an activity for beauty overachievers, and as someone who is most often inclined to let my hair air dry, it’s not a stretch to say trying new styles is at the bottom of the list of things I enjoy. That being said, as we grow older it’s the small beauty tricks we can pull out which can make all the difference in our appearances, and fixing your hair with a flattering style can make a significant impact on making you look younger.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Anti-Aging Eyeshadow Trick Every Woman Over 40 Should Try

As you grow older, adjusting your makeup application to flatter your complexion can make all the difference in your appearance. Sticking to techniques that worked in your 20’s may be second nature by now, but tailoring your makeup to lift and highlight the skin while drawing attention to the high points of your face will do the most for enhancing your youthful glow. If you’re experiencing the natural side effects of aging in the form of sagging or drooping skin, there are eyeshadow application techniques to avoid, and some which can allow you to smooth your lids and look younger than before.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

The One Oil Experts Swear By For Stimulating Hair Growth

Struggling with hair loss or thinning locks can make a significant impact on your confidence, and it’s only natural to want to find a solution that can help reverse the damage and thicken your hair effectively. Just as hair loss can stem from a number of factors from your diet to hormones, there are just as many solutions which can help to treat fallout from the root. If you’re not yet ready to turn to the hard hitting regrowth serums or are simply looking for a gentler method for stimulating stronger, thicker strands, there’s one oil which has been well regarded as a promising solution for hair growth.
HAIR CARE
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Stop an Itchy Scalp?

Here are 12 simple home remedies to reduce an itchy scalp, which include hair washing, food and diet modifications, and using antidandruff shampoo. You should not expect that a single day of shampooing will help with all the issues that cause itching. You must wash your hair regularly with shampoos...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Derms Agree: This Is The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Day To Stimulate Hair Growth

Hair loss can come as a result of a number of factors, from hormones to an allergic reaction to certain products, with one of the most common being vitamin deficiencies. In this way, your diet can have a much larger impact on your overall appearance than you may have initially thought, and while the foods you eat have the capacity to invoke hair loss to begin with, they can also promote new and healthier hair growth moving forward.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

This Is Actually The Most Important Skincare Step For Anti-Aging—It’s Not Retinol!

Retinol has long been regarded as the most valuable addition to your skincare arsenal for anti-aging, promoting collagen production in the body and tightening and firming your complexion. However, while retinol is a great ingredient for preventing signs of aging from developing on your skin and fading existing fine lines and wrinkles, it is not a formula that works for everyone as it can often be harsh on the skin, causing irritation and redness when initially integrated into your routine.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

This New Hydrating Wrinkle Corrector Looks Like a Promising Botox Alternative & You Don't Have to Wait to See Results

Look, we’ve all been there. You look in the mirror right after waking up and are a bit shocked. Your fine lines are ever-present and your skin feels dry and dull. The winter is definitely not a friend to dry skin and wrinkles. Are you struggling to get rid of those stubborn lines? Then we might have just found the perfect product to try. If you’re in the market for a new skincare item to help lessen wrinkles or plump up your under-eye area, Murad has a new wrinkle corrector that looks pretty promising. It uses hydration to fill in...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
121K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy