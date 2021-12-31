ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontier too tough early for Amber-Pocasset

By Jeff Cali
The Ada News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrontier dominated the second and third quarters and held off a furious Amber-Pocasset comeback in a 59-49 win over the Lady Panthers Wednesday afternoon in consolation play at the 44th Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic. Frontier, ranked No. 11 in Class A, improved to 8-2 on the year,...

#Highschool#Amber Pocasset#Frontier
