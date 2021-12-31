Picture this: pictures and egos

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». There are many historical pairings and group shows in the art world in recent years that have felt contrived. This is why I had reservations about going to the exhibition Jane Freilicher and Thomas Nozkowski: True Fictions at the Milton Resnick and Pat Passlof Foundation (November 5, 2021–February 26, 2022), curated by Eric Brown. Since Eric Brown is an advisor to the Freilicher estate, and a painter who has been influenced by Nozkowski, I even wondered about the motivations behind the exhibition. However, once I read Brown’s thoughtful essay, “True Fictions,” and particularly the paragraph below, my hesitations and doubts began to vanish:
