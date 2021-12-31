ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming Pathways Releases Transportation Community Needs Survey Report

By Kevin Koile
Sheridan Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorized vehicle travel may be one of the fastest ways to get from Point A to Point B in Wyoming, but some people want ways to travel either on their own, or with a different form of transportation. Wyoming Pathways has...

northfortynews

Larimer County Natural Resources Releases Community Feedback Report

Following four months of public input collection, the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) has released a community feedback report and its 2022 plans for managing high visitation and both motorized and non-motorized recreation use at Horsetooth Reservoir. Approximately 2,800 individuals visited the engagement platform and contributed valuable feedback...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Jackson Hole Radio

Unemployment numbers for Wyoming released

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reports that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 4.1% in October to 3.7% in November. Wyoming’s unemployment rate has decreased in each of the past five months and is lower than the current U.S. rate of 4.2% and much lower than its November 2020 level of 5.3%.
WYOMING STATE
KX News

Minot officials report citizen views after 1st community survey

The City of Minot took inventory of itself recently through a resident survey. According to the survey, more than 70 percent of residents say the city is an excellent place to live, work and raise a family. Respondents also say they are generally happy with how fire, library and police departments perform. Residents say they […]
MINOT, ND
State
Wyoming State
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Housing Network Seeks Senior Input to Assess Needs

Wyoming Housing Network (WHN) is conducting a Senior Housing Study to assess and address the needs of the aging population in Wyoming. The goals of the survey are to evaluate the needs of the seniors as the population ages, evaluate the demographic, housing, and economic situation of seniors, and to establish goals of addressing senior housing needs.
POLITICS
Sheridan Media

Top Stories from 2021 in Sheridan County Schools

SCSD#1 – Tongue River and Big Horn. In a special meeting of the SCSD #1 board on September 1, it was announced that just like SCSD #2, students in SCSD #1 will have to continue to wear their masks for a while. In a 4-to-1 vote, the District #1 Board implemented a mask policy during school and at indoor events starting in September. Superintendent Pete Kilbride said he wants to keep the schools open, that’s why he recommended to the board vote for the mask mandate.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Governor Signs Order to Keep Jim Bridger Power Plant Unit Operating

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Monday signed a Temporary Emergency Suspension Order that allows Unit 2 of the Jim Bridger Power Plant to continue operating for at least four months and avert a New Year’s Day shut down of the unit. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has more. A...
SHERIDAN, WY
burlington-record.com

Safe2Tell releases annual report

Safe2Tell has released its annual report for the 2020-2021 school year. The report provides an overview and analysis of tip data submitted to Safe2Tell during the last school year and program highlights. It also includes recommendations on how to improve the program. From Aug. 1, 2020, through July 31, 2021,...
EDUCATION
somerset106.com

Laurel County Transportation Needs Discussed With Legislators

Critical transportation needs in Laurel County, created by explosive growth along south U.S. 25, prompted a high-level meeting with state legislators recently. Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority, met with legislators who represent the county to brief them on the rapid development in the county, and to ask for their help in getting funding for much-needed road projects. Those present at the meeting were state senator Brandon Storm, and state representatives Regina Bunch, Shane Baker, Tom Odell Smith and Timmy Truett. Representative Derek Lewis was assisting tornado cleanup efforts in Western Kentucky. Sherri Chappell, transportation engineer for the state Department of Highways, brought along large maps of proposed road projects in Laurel County. Thompson explained that about 60 percent of Laurel County’s workforce comes from 17 counties across the state. Those commuters add to the traffic burden on existing roads, with south U.S. 25 becoming a “nightmare.” She said we need a turning lane from the main entrance of the Greer Industrial Park onto U.S. 25. Chappell indicated the turning lane on KY 1006 from the industrial park could be funded for about $3 million with existing transportation funds. She asked the legislators to help find funding for a $30 million bypass that begins at the intersection of Main Street and KY 229, continuing behind Tincher-Williams, then through farmland to Fariston near the new jail and reconnecting with U.S. 25 near Aisin Automotive Casting. Final plans for U.S. 25 are to make it four lanes from that point all the way to “Malfunction Junction” in Corbin for a little over $100 million. Despite the cost, legislators seemed hopeful some money will be available because of a massive infrastructure bill passed recently by the federal government. On a related note, Chappell said a major widening of KY 192 from Exit 38 to U.S. 25 will begin after bids are awarded in March. The legislators praised Thompson and Laurel County for the impressive economic growth, and acknowledged the need for more road construction to ease congestion.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
AFAR

Why Sheridan, Wyoming is the Winter Adventure You Need

A moose, one of few locals you might encounter in the wide-open spaces surrounding Sheridan, Wyoming. From local microbrews to skijoring and historic lodges, enjoy all the cold months have to offer in this western town with the Bighorn Mountains as your backdrop—while helping to preserve and protect it for all.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Property Dedication

A request to dedicate 0.85 acres of right-of-way on property located at 3802 North Main Street in Sheridan was approved recently in the form of a resolution by the Sheridan City Council. City Public Works Director Lane Thompson said Bill Pugh for John E. Rice and Sons, Inc. applied for the dedication.
SHERIDAN, WY
WyoFile

Shoshone National Forest releases 7,809 travel plan comments

The Shoshone National Forest has published online 7,809 comments it received on a plan to expand ATV routes, allow off-trail snowmobiling across 521,038 acres, close some roads and trails and make other changes to its travel regulations. The national forest, which stretches from the Montana border to the southern end...
TRAVEL
La Crosse Tribune

Campus Connection: UW-L students conduct, analyze survey on community needs

Mental health. Homelessness. Food insecurity. A UW-La Crosse political science class has teamed up with the Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse to explore the most pressing economic, social and health needs of La Crosse area residents. Students in Assistant Professor Kristina LaPlant’s senior capstone course designed and distributed...
LA CROSSE, WI
The Holland Sentinel

Saugatuck releases results of citizen survey

SAUGATUCK — Infrastructure is the number one thing residents of Saugatuck want their city government to focus on in 2022, according to a survey of the community. Ahead of a city council goal-setting session, the city of Saugatuck asked residents to fill out an online survey to help elected officials choose future projects.
SAUGATUCK, MI
Sheridan Media

City to Apply for Loans for Main Street Project

In 2023, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduled to resurface a little over half a mile of Main Street from Dow Street to the Coffeen Avenue and Burkitt Street intersection in downtown Sheridan. The resurfacing project will include a new blended base, new concrete surfacing, selected sidewalk and curb and gutter replacement, ADA upgrades to correct existing deficiencies along with upgrades to traffic signal poles and associated infrastructure. As part of the project, the City has elected to partner with WYDOT and use this opportunity to upgrade the aging utility infrastructure.
SHERIDAN, WY
meramecregion.org

Transportation Advisory Committee prioritizes regional transportation needs, Hwy. 63 realignment projects

ST. JAMES — The Meramec Region’s Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) decided the expansions of Highways 63 and 50 to four-lane corridors remain the number one and two regional transportation priorities, respectively, at its Dec. 9 meeting. The proposed projects on Highway 63 and Highway 50 have topped the regional priority list for several years.
TRAFFIC
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Year-in-Review 2021: January to April

We begin our year in review today of some of the top local news stories for 2021 for the months of January through April. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Sequel Youth and Family Services announced in January that they would be initiating a plan to close Normative Services Academy in Sheridan. Sequel, in a media release, stated that after an evaluation of viability of the Normative Services program, the company has decided to close the program effective March 22, 2021. In September, the NSI facility was purchased by the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation. Also on January 27, Sheridan Memorial Hospital opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic located on the second floor of the Outpatient Center to begin administering vaccines to protect against the Coronavirus. In February, motions filed by attorneys with the Wyoming Department of Family Services and Northern Wyoming Mental Health were addressed at a hearing in Fourth Judicial District Court. The hearing was for the case against David Ingersoll, who, in July of 2019, was charged with Sexual Assault of a Minor in the Second Degree. Ingersoll was convicted of the crime by a jury on March 4 in District Court and was sentenced in May to not less than 16 and not more than 20 years in prison.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY

