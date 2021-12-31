Wyoming Pathways Releases Transportation Community Needs Survey Report

Critical transportation needs in Laurel County, created by explosive growth along south U.S. 25, prompted a high-level meeting with state legislators recently. Paula Thompson, executive director of the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority, met with legislators who represent the county to brief them on the rapid development in the county, and to ask for their help in getting funding for much-needed road projects. Those present at the meeting were state senator Brandon Storm, and state representatives Regina Bunch, Shane Baker, Tom Odell Smith and Timmy Truett. Representative Derek Lewis was assisting tornado cleanup efforts in Western Kentucky. Sherri Chappell, transportation engineer for the state Department of Highways, brought along large maps of proposed road projects in Laurel County. Thompson explained that about 60 percent of Laurel County’s workforce comes from 17 counties across the state. Those commuters add to the traffic burden on existing roads, with south U.S. 25 becoming a “nightmare.” She said we need a turning lane from the main entrance of the Greer Industrial Park onto U.S. 25. Chappell indicated the turning lane on KY 1006 from the industrial park could be funded for about $3 million with existing transportation funds. She asked the legislators to help find funding for a $30 million bypass that begins at the intersection of Main Street and KY 229, continuing behind Tincher-Williams, then through farmland to Fariston near the new jail and reconnecting with U.S. 25 near Aisin Automotive Casting. Final plans for U.S. 25 are to make it four lanes from that point all the way to “Malfunction Junction” in Corbin for a little over $100 million. Despite the cost, legislators seemed hopeful some money will be available because of a massive infrastructure bill passed recently by the federal government. On a related note, Chappell said a major widening of KY 192 from Exit 38 to U.S. 25 will begin after bids are awarded in March. The legislators praised Thompson and Laurel County for the impressive economic growth, and acknowledged the need for more road construction to ease congestion.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO