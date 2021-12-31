Ode to 2021

Ode to AMERICAN JOY-GIVERS My country ‘tis a sunny land of joy-giving heroines and heroes, Like Don Ho, Quentin Tarantino, Edgar Allen Poe and Rudolph Valentino. And, lest we forget, Henry David Thoreau also Bill, James and Marilyn, the Monroes. We’ve got mounds of joy-giving jesters and clowns In red and yellow, black, white and browns. Ladies and germs, I give you Mark Twain, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Mel Brooks, The Stooges Three, Liberace, the funsters, the punsters and funny faces making goofy looks. Sweet tweets, there’s songbirds like Aretha, Dolly Parton, Marvin Gaye and Beyonce’, And to keep it all shook up we’ve got Elvis, Chuck Berry,...

