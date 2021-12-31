Not a rare Ferrari or a bespoke Rolls Royce – Selling for $22 million this McLaren is the most expensive car at auction in 2021.

The collection dubbed, "A Once in Lifetime Offering of Corvettes” is headed to Mecum Auctions, and is made up of some of the finest Corvettes around. “Precision, innovation, force: three words that harmoniously describe the unmatched and undeterred reckoning the Chevrolet Corvette exudes when performing on road or track. Throughout history, the famous Corvette has pushed boundaries, bravely entering into the most challenging and award-worthy competitions in the world in an attempt to prove itself as one of, if not the most, keenly designed and beautifully constructed automobiles ever produced. Thanks to the men who helped breathe life into the original and ensuing Corvette models, striving to make their once-in-a-lifetime dream of automotive perfection come to fruition, there are many top-shelf variations of America's Sports Car available today, and the rare opportunity to own some of the most significant ones is finally here,” According to Mecum.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO