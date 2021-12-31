ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Not a rare Ferrari or a bespoke Rolls Royce – Selling for $22 million this McLaren is the most expensive car at auction in 2021.

By Sayan Chakravarty
luxurylaunches.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnless you have absolutely no interest in automobiles, I don’t need to remind you how special the McLaren F1 is! The legendary British supercar was unveiled in May 1992, which means it’ll turn 30 in a few months. Designed by Gordan Murray and built by the same engineers who worked for...

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

World's Most Expensive Mustang Is Up For Sale (Again)

A 1965 Shelby GT350R Prototype is going up for sale next month at Mecum's Kissimmee 2022 auction. It's the first Shelby R-Model competition car; it's also the first Shelby Mustang to win a race. And we already know it as the most valuable Mustang in the world, due to its sale last year at the same auction house for a whopping $3.85 million with fees.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

5 Of The World’s Hardest To Find Classic Cars

Seeing these in person would be like finding a unicorn. Limited Edition cars, cars with low production numbers, and one-off builds are the cars every collector hopes to find. When they go up for auction, bidding turns into a feeding frenzy and the car will quickly move to a new owner. Here are some examples of cars you’re not likely to see in person.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Performance Coupe Almost Took On Ferrari In The 1980s

The 1980s were a tough time for Ford Motor Company, as it found itself on the verge of bankruptcy and looking to break out of its proverbial rut with new and exciting products. That included the a high-performance version of its best-selling Taurus sedan, the SHO, which wound up failing largely due to its mainstream brethren’s success. However, a mid-engine, Ferrari-fighting Ford performance coupe almost wound up being produced, and its story is covered in a new book by author Steve Saxty called Secret Fords Volume Two, as The Drive was first to report.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mclaren#Auction#Vehicles#Automobile#British#Creighton Brown#Supercar#Lm#F1#Bmw Blog
gmauthority.com

Rare 1962 Pontiac Grand Prix Super Duty Heads To Auction

Two years before John DeLorean’s brainchild Pontiac GTO made muscle car history, the 1962 Pontiac Grand Prix Super Duty was flexing its horsepower muscles. With a 421 cubic-inch V8 rated at 405 horsepower (some assert real output was north of 465 ponies), the 1962 Grand Prix Super Duty cleared a path for all the Pontiac muscle cars to come. Only 16 copies of the Grand Prix Super Duty left the factory, due in no small part to the SD option adding $2,000 to the base sticker price of $3,490.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

The last 1987 Buick Grand National ever built heads to auction with 33 miles on odometer

The last Buick Grand National ever made is heading to auction with Barrett-Jackson at the company's flagship Scottsdale, Arizona, auction scheduled for Jan. 22-30, 2022. The Grand National was Buick's muscle car for the 1980s. A performance version of the Buick Regal, it used a turbocharged 3.8-liter V-6 instead of a traditional V-8, extracting a surprising amount of performance from General Motors' aging rear-wheel drive G-body platform.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Motorious

Massive Classic Ford Car Collection Explored

This awesome collection of Ford/Shelby cars is dedicated to keeping these things alive. Vintage Ford vehicles are some of the nation's most excellent cars from the days when style and performance were the main concerns of automakers around the world. This is mainly due to the sweeping body lines, simple color schemes, and high-performance engines which made these cars iconic in automotive enthusiasts everywhere. Whether you're talking about the Ford Model T or the famous Ford Mustang, this brand is synonymous with American innovation and design. Of course, this has created a cult-like following for the original American automotive manufacturer. With that comes many collectors looking to own a piece of Ford history.
SHELBY, NC
Motorious

The Coolest Muscle Cars To Ever Drop In At AutotopiaLA

Some of the most iconic muscle cars have dropped in to the visit the YouTuber. AutotopiaLA is a wildly successful automotive youtube channel dedicated to showing off some of the world’s coolest muscle cars. This is primarily because the approach that Sean and his team have is very comical and frequently reflects the emotions and thoughts of the audience. Everything from Mopar monsters to heavy Chevy customs can be found in their extensive resume of vehicle interviews. Some of these vehicles are simple restorations with minor changes to the original stock form. However, most cars that roll through the Autotopia LA shop are insane Frankenstein vehicles whose primary focus is power and performance with a dash of style.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Carscoops

This Armored Terradyne Gurkha LAPV Eats Cadillac Escalades For Breakfast

You may not have heard of the Terradyne Gurkha LAPV but after reading about it, you might just be rushing to your local bank pleading to get a loan to buy one. The Gurkha is built on the chassis of a Ford F-450 Super Duty and was originally designed for law enforcement use. However, this particular example that’s currently up for auction through Collecting Cars in Ontario, Canada, was specified as a private security, or civilian, model.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Class of 2022: Hagerty's top 10 classic cars to buy this year

Hagerty on Tuesday released its fifth annual "Bull Market" list of classic cars the insurer predicts will rise in value in the coming year. These aren't new cars tipped to become future classics, or old cars that have already maxed out in value. Instead, they are older cars that have nearly bottomed out on the depreciation curve and are expected to attract more interest from collectors in the future. There's plenty of variety this year, too. Where else will you find a Ferrari and a Suzuki on the same list?
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

1970 Hemi 'Cuda Convertible heads to auction

An extremely rare 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda Convertible is among the featured lots at Mecum's auction scheduled for January 6-16 in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum doesn't publish pre-auction estimates, but you can expect this topless muscle car to go for serious money. The Plymouth Barracuda (performance versions got 'Cuda nomenclature beginning...
KISSIMMEE, FL
CarBuzz.com

Ultra-Rare Pagani Huayra For Sale With $180,000 Option

It's been ten years since the Pagani Huayra debuted as the replacement for the legendary Zonda. Although the regular Huayra coupe has recently been discontinued, Pagani still sells limited-edition versions of the Huayra such as the Roadster BC and the track-focused Huayra R. Production of the original Huayra was limited...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Once In A LifeTime Offering Of Chevy Corvettes To Cross Mecum's Auction Block

The collection dubbed, "A Once in Lifetime Offering of Corvettes” is headed to Mecum Auctions, and is made up of some of the finest Corvettes around. “Precision, innovation, force: three words that harmoniously describe the unmatched and undeterred reckoning the Chevrolet Corvette exudes when performing on road or track. Throughout history, the famous Corvette has pushed boundaries, bravely entering into the most challenging and award-worthy competitions in the world in an attempt to prove itself as one of, if not the most, keenly designed and beautifully constructed automobiles ever produced. Thanks to the men who helped breathe life into the original and ensuing Corvette models, striving to make their once-in-a-lifetime dream of automotive perfection come to fruition, there are many top-shelf variations of America's Sports Car available today, and the rare opportunity to own some of the most significant ones is finally here,” According to Mecum.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fordauthority.com

1984 Ford Mustang SVO With Just 13K Miles Up For Auction

The Ford Mustang SVO has long represented an interesting footnote in the pony car’s illustrious history, a unique-looking machine with turbocharged four-cylinder power that represented a big departure for the iconic model. We’ve seen the values of nicely kept SVOs creep up in recent years, and that should include this very nice 1984 Ford Mustang SVO that’s currently up for grabs over at Cars & Bids.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Bentley Coupe By Mulliner Expected To Be Company's Most Expensive Car Ever

Bentley through its Mulliner bespoke division is allegedly working on a second model after the Bacalar, the ultra-posh roofless model of which only 12 units will ever be made. According to a new report from Autocar, the upcoming two-door model will be less exclusive as the production run could be extended to 25 examples. Other differences between the two will be the adoption of a fixed roof and styling cues derived from the wild 2019 EXP 100 GT.
CARS
Robb Report

A Pristine Platinum Porsche 918 Spyder With Just 966 Miles Is up for Auction

Collectors who missed out on a Porsche 918 Spyder during its brief, two-year production run now have a chance to catch the sought-after supercar on the second-hand market. A pristine 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder with just 966 miles on the ticker is currently up for auction on CollectingCars.com until Thursday, December 23. The plug-in hybrid beast has already attracted a ton of attention, too, with bids climbing from roughly $7,700 to more than $772,000 in just four days. That’s almost in line with the model’s original base price of $845,000. Fervor is to be expected, of course. From the get-go, the 918...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Ferrari Supercar Coming Soon

New Ferrari reveals follow a familiar pattern: Typically, the Italian carmaker will launch a new supercar coupe. Several months later, the convertible/spider variant will debut. A couple of years later we'll see a hardcore coupe followed closely bit its drop-top counterpart. The life of the Ferrari 296 GTB, the company's first-ever hybrid V6 model, is just getting started and its spider sister ship could arrive in time for spring.
CARS
Robb Report

Shelby Is Resurrecting the Ford Mustang GT500KR as a 900 HP Beast

Shelby American knows how to celebrate a milestone birthday the right way. The high-performance shop announced that it will mark its 60th anniversary by reviving one of its most legendary models, the Ford Mustang GT500KR. And because this is Shelby we’re talking about, production will be limited to just 180 examples, with an additional 45 earmarked for foreign markets. This will be the third Mustang GT500KR that Shelby has released. Nicknamed the King of the Road—hence the KR at the end of its name—the powerful variant made its debut in 1968. It was then brought back four decades later in 2008. The...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy