The country music star and his wife gave their first daughter Kingsley the precious holiday gift of a little baby sister!. Congratulations are in order for country music star Kane Brown, 30, and his wife Katelyn Brown, 29, as they welcomed their second child together on Dec. 30! The “One Mississippi” singer proudly announced the arrival of daughter Kodi Jane on his Instagram with a sweet snap of the couple holding their new bundle of joy. “New year, New family member, welcome to the family Kodi Jane, secrets finally out,” he wrote. Katelyn also shared a few adorable photos, with the caption, “Blessed with another beautiful angel Kodi Jane Brown… we love you so much.”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO