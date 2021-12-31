ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Not Fired: Idaho Sheriff Charged For Pulling Gun On Church Kids Who Might Have Been ‘Drunk Indians’ Keeps His Job

By NewsOne Staff
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydOMi_0dZr5Ade00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36XZ9A_0dZr5Ade00

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, | Source: Bingham County Sheriff’s Office / Bingham County Sheriff’s Office


I n this week’s glaring example of white privilege at work in real-time, a sheriff in Idaho who was criminally charged for pulling a gun on and apparently racially profiling kids in a church group has been allowed to keep his job. For now.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland was indicted earlier this month by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office for allegedly threatening a Latter-Day Saints youth church group who he suggested he feared could have been “drunk Indians,” according to the Idaho News . Instead, the group of seven girls and an adult chaperone was actually driving around Rowland’s neighborhood and placing “thank you” notes on residents’ doors, ringing doorbells and leaving before anyone answered.

MORE: Police Department’s Rules Don’t Apply To Racist Cop Who Kept Job After Calling People ‘Porch Monkeys’

When Rowland heard them from his home on that fateful night of Nov. 9, law enforcement officials say the off-duty sheriff went outside, stopped their car, brandished his gun, pulled the chaperone through a window and put the gun to the woman’s head.

On Wednesday, Rowland was ordered to surrender his gun, local news outlet KSL reported . However, the county’s top police official was not fired and defiantly resisted calls to resign. Fremont County Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins denied the prosecution’s request for Rowland to be placed on leave.

The 62-year-old is formally charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault — both felonies — and the use or exhibition of a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors apparently plan to use Rowland’s own words against himself.

Those words are likely to include a statement that suggested he racially profiled the youth church group.

“I have been doing this job for 36 years,” Rowland reportedly said following the incident. “I have had drunk Indians drive down my cul-de-sac. I’ve had drunk Indians come to my door. I live just off the reservation, we have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people.”

There are also at least eight witnesses who can testify against Rowland in addition to a video that shows the sheriff looking at the cards the youth group members left at his door, which apparently prompted him to say, “Bull (expletive), get my gun.”

Rowland’s lawyer has described the legal investigation as a political witchhunt.

“All the attorney general is trying to do is try to remove Mr. Rowland from his position,” Justin Olesen argued in court.

A preliminary hearing ahead of a criminal trial is scheduled for late next month.

Rowland is facing more than 20 years in prison and fines of up to $56,000 if he’s convicted on all charges. Those numbers could increase significantly if prosecutors are successful in adding “firearm enhancements” to the existing charges, which would tack on up to 30 more years of prison time if Rowland is convicted of them.

SEE ALSO:

Police Department Hires White Supremacist As If It’s No Big Deal

‘Fluent In Ghetto:’ Alabama Cop Fired After Racist Michelle Obama Meme

[ione_media_gallery src="https://newsone.com" id="3854507" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Idaho AG’s office charges sheriff with felonies after allegedly threatening youth group with gun

BLACKFOOT — A local sheriff faces serious felony charges for allegedly threatening a youth group with a gun in November. The Idaho Attorney General’s Office charged Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland on Tuesday with felony aggravated battery, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor exhibition of a gun. Referring to the incident on Nov. 9, Rowland told […] The post Idaho AG’s office charges sheriff with felonies after allegedly threatening youth group with gun appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BLACKFOOT, ID
KIVI-TV

Officials ask eastern Idaho sheriff facing charges to resign

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — An eastern Idaho county prosecutor as well as a city mayor and its police force are calling on the county sheriff to resign. Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers and Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll on Friday called on Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland to step down. Rowland last week was charged with two felonies after state investigators accused him of threatening a church youth group with a gun.
BLACKFOOT, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Rowland
The Independent

Virginia sues small town where police officers attacked Black army lieutenant over temporary licence tags

A violent traffic stop involving a Black military officer has prompted Virginia’s Attorney General to file a lawsuit against the police force of Windsor, a small town in the Hampton Roads area. As reported by The Washington Post, the court-ordered monitor for the police force was filed on Thursday, just over a year on from a traffic stop incident that sparked outrage. Attorney General Mark R Herring stated that his office discovered a pattern of discriminatory behaviour by Windsor police, which included African American drivers being stopped excessively without cause. That act, in and of itself, puts the force in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents arrested after girl tells teacher her five-year-old sister had vanished: ‘She’s been eaten by wolves’

The parents of a missing five-year-old girl in Washington have been arrested and charged with second-degree child abandonment while a search operation for the girl was called off after her sister made suspicious claims.Five-year-old Oakley Carlson was reported missing on 6 December, but investigators said she was last seen alive on 10 February.The search for Oakley was called off after the missing child’s six-year-old sister made claims that increased suspicion on her parents Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, who were initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.Grays Harbor County undersheriff Brad Johansson announced on Monday that detectives had called off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Profiling#Indians#The Idaho News#Police Department#Ksl
nbc16.com

Paternal grandparents of missing 5-year-old Oakley release statement

OAKVILLE, Wash. - A missing 5-year-old girl's grandparents have released a statement regarding her suspicious disappearance. Oakley Carlson, who officers checked on last Monday in Grays Harbor, has reportedly not been seen in nearly a year. Officers were called to the home when a concerned person asked for a welfare check.
OAKVILLE, WA
Lawrence Post

“She even had boyfriends that believed that she was 22 years old”, Mother stole her daughter’s identity so she can go to college and take thousands in student loans; pleads guilty

According to the court documents, the 48-year-old mother stole her estranged daughter’s identity and pretended to be the 22-year-old woman so she can go to college and take thousands in student loans. The mother pleaded guilty on Monday. The mother started a new life. She reportedly pretended to be a 22-year-old student who dated men who believed her to be in her early 20’s along with getting a job at the city library.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Bartender stabbed his co-worker to death because she refused to start a relationship with him, then stabbed himself

According to the police officials, the suspect stabbed his 28-year-old co-worker to death outside her home because she refused to date him. Prosecutors said the victim refused to date her 20-year-old co-worker after the bartender continued to pursue the woman at the restaurant where they both worked. He was so aggrieved by her continued rejection that he waited her with a chef’s knife and stabbed her to death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

813
Followers
983
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy