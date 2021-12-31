Girl Scouts: New cookie and ways to buy

To help celebrate the holidays, the young women of Girl Scout Troop 707 conducted a toy drive for the benefit of the children of Doorways’ client families. The Scouts set up several collection points and collected a large number of beautiful toys for boys and girls of all ages; these toys that would become the Christmas delights for many local children. “This was a wonderful thing the Girl Scouts did” said Diane Fox of Doorways. “You know, it is not only the children who benefit from this act of giving. The parents, too, are gladdened; no one wants to see their kid go without at Christmas, and the joy and relief on their faces is a wonder to behold.”

SEEKONK, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO