Girl Scouts: New cookie and ways to buy

>Google Releases List Of Most Searched For Christmas Cookies In Each State. (Pittsburgh, PA) -- Tech giant Google is releasing a list of the most searched-for Christmas cookies in each state. According to data released by Google this week, the most-searched-for cookie in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, and New Jersey were Italian-style cookies like biscotti made with anise or anisette. Nearby Ohio searched for the Snowball Cookie, a round butter cookie covered in powdered sugar, while West Virginia looked for cookies made with chocolate. The most-searched-for cookie among all states was Italian-style, followed by peppermint cookies and sugar cookies.
