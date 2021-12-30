ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Years Eve Resolutions

KWQC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Bill explains new developments on coronavirus isolation, immunity and testing. The CDC this...

www.kwqc.com

CBS New York

Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. “I’ve never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
natureworldnews.com

'Icemageddon' Warning Declared in Alaska as Temperatures Drastically Dropped

Alaska's extreme weather has delivered record high temperatures and torrential downpours, prompting authorities to issue an "Icemageddon" warning. Massive ice sheets are blocking highways and limiting traffic in Fairbanks, Alaska's second biggest city, according to the state's transportation agency, which has developed the neologism-a play on "Armageddon"-to characterize the icy standoff.
ALASKA STATE
Jake Wells

More Snow Is Expected In New York This Month

snowmanPhoto by Miriam Zillies (Unsplash/Creative Commons) How much snow can you expect this winter in New York? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in New York this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KWQC

Moline man water-skis on Rock River on Christmas Day

The first day of 2022 will feature a potent storm system, bringing a large area of moderate to heavy snow to the region in a long duration event. FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until midnight for moderate/heavy snow, reduced visibility and potentially dangerous travel. Your First Alert Forecast. Updated: 20...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Your First Alert Forecast

The first day of 2022 will feature a potent storm system, bringing a large area of moderate to heavy snow to the region in a long duration event. FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until midnight for moderate/heavy snow, reduced visibility and potentially dangerous travel. Davenport Public Works prepares for Saturday...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

QCA traffic impacted by snow Tuesday

QUAD CITY AREA, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - The first snow in the Quad Cities Area has caused traffic delays and accidents throughout the area. TV6 will keep an updated list of areas to avoid and delays throughout the storm. As of about 2:30 p.m. the Iowa511 says roads are...
DAVENPORT, IA
riverdalepress.com

Adams taking no chances on Monday snowstorm

Snow is coming to New York City. It might not be a lot of it, but this is a city Mayor Eric Adams says learns from the past, and will be ready. Sanitation department crews will begin spreading salt as early as this evening for a snow storm city officials say could not only drop up to 3 inches of snow across the five borough, but freezing conditions could create icy roads, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSPA 7News

Winter weather coming, drivers warned to stay cautious

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- As temperatures are getting colder tonight, drivers are being warned about road conditions in the snow. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they’ve had all of last year to prepare for this storm, but say they want drivers to be just as prepared as they are. It’s the first snow of […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Day Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Rain, Snow, & Strong South Winds Monday

Rain, snow, and very strong south winds are ahead for your first Monday of 2022. Major travel impacts and power outages will be possible early this week. A lull in the wet weather will return mid week, but more rain will return late this week into your weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until Midnight

FIRST ALERT DAY for moderate/heavy snow, reduced visibility and potentially dangerous travel. Davenport Public Works prepares for Saturday snow storm. Davenport Public Works has just under 16,000 tons of salt along with 50 trucks ready for roads. Snowstar opens for the season. Updated: 19 hours ago. Colder temperatures allowed the...
DAVENPORT, IA
CBS New York

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/3 Monday Snow Forecast

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens. (Credit: CBS2) Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits. (Credit: CBS2) Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS2) Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s. CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

