The photos from the seaside set in Brighton, England, began trickling in this past spring: Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, frolicking in the surf, shooting the forthcoming drama My Policeman. The project marks a new addition to Styles’s résumé as an actor and Corrin’s first film since appearing in The Crown, but as thrilling as the images are, the source material, Bethan Roberts’s 2012 novel of the same name, is even more stunning. Inspired by the buzz generated by the film version, My Policeman was released for the first time in the U.S. in August, drawing a whole new readership into its sweet agony.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO