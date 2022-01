Click here to read the full article. Despite the ongoing pandemic, many major celebrities went forward with their weddings this year, holding intimate gatherings with friends and family across the globe. The likes of Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani, Issa Rae, Lily Collins and Lena Dunham were among the many celebrities that had weddings in 2021, gathering fellow celebrities, family and friends to celebrate their marriages.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Street Style and Celebrity Photos of the Biggest Color Trends of 2022The Top Trending Celebrity Style of 2021 Much of the attention of each wedding fell on the celebrities’ wedding...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 16 DAYS AGO