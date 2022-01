Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff are anticipating a resurgence from Ferrari in 2022 that could see the Scuderia challenging for the world championship.Ferrari have endured a couple of painful years in the midfield but took significant strides forward in 2021, rising from sixth in the constructors’ standings to third. In Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc they have a pair of fast, young drivers who delivered impressive performances this season on the few occasions their machinery allowed them to compete with the leaders.Under the stewardship of Mattia Binotti, the Italian squad has been...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO