Fellman doesn’t celebrate Christmas (he’s Jewish) but wishes “for this pandemic to end” in the spirit of the holiday. “It would free up a lot of things,” he said. The pandemic was also responsible for loss of his acupuncture practice, although that was the second time. His first loss was due to a fire; he had an office at Mission and 22nd streets. An end to the pandemic might also help sustain Adobe Books at 3130 24th St., where he is a long-time volunteer, as it seeks non-profit status. “We’re just trying to survive,” he said.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO