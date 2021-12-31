ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Photos: New Year celebrations from around the world

actionnewsjax.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRinging in 2022 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 31: People dance before the 9pm fireworks...

www.actionnewsjax.com

KFDM-TV

Fireworks ring in New Year's Day in other parts of the world

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — It's New Year's Eve in Southeast Texas, but it's New Year's Day in Australia. A light show and fireworks display brought in the New Year in Australia Friday night, despite a surge in coronavirus cases. The spectacle took place against the backdrop of the Sydney Harbor...
albuquerquenews.net

For second year, many cities cancel New Year's Eve celebrations

LONDON, England: Plans by major cities throughout the world to host large New Year's Eve celebrations have been dashed by another COVID-19 surge caused by the Omicron variant. In New York City, the celebration at Times Square will be "scaled back," with fewer people allowed to attend and masks being required, said Mayor Bill de Blasio's office.
CBS News

Toned-down New Year's Eve celebrations as the world welcomes 2022 under an Omicron-shaped COVID shadow

Wellington, New Zealand — Good riddance to 2021. Let 2022 bring fresh hope. That was a common sentiment as people around the world began welcoming the new year. In many places, New Year's Eve celebrations were muted or canceled for the second straight year due to a surge of coronavirus infections, this time driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant. But even before Omicron hit, many people were happy to say goodbye to a second grinding year of the pandemic.
CBS New York

Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. “I’ve never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
Reuters

COVID-19 casts bleak shadow over New Year celebrations, again

MUMBAI/ROME, Dec 30 (Reuters) - COVID-19 will stifle New Year celebrations around the world for the second year running on Friday, with governments in many countries hurriedly scaling back festivities in an effort to contain rampant contagion. Global coronavirus infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, with...
The Independent

New virus infections driven by omicron soar in Australia

New coronavirus infections soared again in Australia on Friday to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time. Experts say the explosion is being driven by the highly contagious omicron variant and a recent relaxation of restrictions in Sydney and other areas. More than 15,000 of the new cases were reported in Sydney. Another 5,000 cases came from elsewhere in New South Wales state, while almost 6,000 were confirmed in Victoria state, home to the second largest city of Melbourne.While hospitalizations and deaths have been increasing from the surge, so far they...
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
