'Dune,' 'CODA,' 'West Side Story' make AFI's 2021 top 10

Penélope Cruz, decked in red, was the honoree at the Museum of Modern Art’s 2021 Film Benefit this week, when the proceedings returned to in-person attendance for eye-grabbing stars of the silver screen. Chanel, for which Cruz has been a brand ambassador since 2018, collaborated with MoMA on the event to raise money for MoMA’s Department of Film, which dates back to 1935 and cares for more than 30,000 films and 1.5 million film stills.
The gala featured tributes to Cruz delivered by Rebecca Hall, Rosalía, Ricky Martin, and MoMA’s chief curator of film, Rajendra Roy, along with pre-recorded tributes from...
Comments / 0