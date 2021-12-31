'Dune,' 'CODA,' 'West Side Story' make AFI's 2021 top 10

When Leonardo DiCaprio was trying to figure out what to do after “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” reports started coming up about some of the biggest A-list filmmakers working today trying to nab him for roles. One of those names was Paul Thomas Anderson, who was developing the film that would go on to be known as “Licorice Pizza.” The rumor went that DiCaprio passed on the film and his role eventually went to Bradley Cooper. But according to Anderson, that’s not actually how it happened.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO